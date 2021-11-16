Nowadays, 90% of campaigns are influencer-led: Aashna Shroff

When Aashna Shroff started her journey into the world of fashion blogging almost a decade ago, there really wasn’t a culture of digital content creation in India. Influencer marketing was a peripheral activity for brands, and social media platforms like Instagram were not much popular. However, today she is one of the most famous and successful digital content creators and influencers in the country with 902K followers on Instagram and 185K subscribers on YouTube. Recently, she also bagged her first reality show as a judge with Myntra Fashion Superstar.

Speaking about her journey so far, Shroff told exchange4media.com, “Seven to eight years ago, when I had started this journey as a creator, there weren’t many people doing the same in India. Yes, there were some very successful international creators and they became my inspiration. I looked up to their style and content and learned a lot from there.”

Shroff initially started off with a Facebook store named ‘The Snob Store’, wherein she sold fashion accessories and products imported from China. She soon started putting her own pictures out on social media, which started getting positive comments from the people for her styling. This inspired her to start a blog of her own called ‘The Snob Journal’, in which she documented her style, her lifestyle, and her travels. She followed it up with a YouTube channel. Simultaneously, her following on her other social media channels also picked up and made her quite popular among the netizens. This also attracted a lot of good brand deals her way, including the likes of Nykaa, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Myntra, Vivo, and many more.

However, the brands did not start coming in easily her way. “When I had started, influencer marketing wasn’t really a thing. I think the first few brand deals came my way only after a continuous hustle of two years. In fact, even after that, for quite some time, we had to convince the brands to work with us and tell them the benefits of our reach.”

But she is now glad that things have changed now. “There has been a big shift in how brands perceive us and work with us. In fact, 90% of the campaigns, I feel, now are influencer-led and we are driving sales for them.”

On being asked how she chooses which brands to work with when so many brands are now going digital, Shroff says that her first preference is always the brands that she uses or interests her personally. “Since I work in the fashion and beauty space, it is very important for me to try out products personally before recommending them, especially when it comes to the latter. Secondly, any product I endorse should connect with my audience. They should not feel that it is something forced or out of place.”

Shroff is currently enjoying her time as a judge on Myntra Fashion Superstar, a brand she has been working with for quite some time now. And she is elated that creators like her are getting to be on big platforms like this.

“Myntra has been working with influencers for a long time now. And it was a great experience to be on the panel at Myntra Fashion Superstar. We worked as a team with the creators and were amazed by everything that they put on the table,” she quips.

She feels that the new lot of creators is far more driven and passionate about the trade than when she and others from her lot had started. “There is so much more inspiration and points of reference for the upcoming creators now. Also, they are so much more determined and strong-headed to understand the business and make a mark.”

Shroff concludes by noting that there is a great opportunity for the influencer community to grow in the future as brands are going to be investing more time and effort in the space.

