This Bigg Boss season will be too crazy for TV, says Salman Khan in new Eid promo

On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan has released the promo of Bigg Boss OTT.

Voot recently announced the premiere of Bigg Bos OTT and the first six weeks of the reality show will be accessible to fans on OTT.

In the promo, witness Salman Khan bursting with joy has he declares and warns the audience to gear up for the craziest, most sensational season ever. The ‘janta’ factor this time will be Over The Top by giving the common man the uncommon powers. It will give audience a chance to enjoy direct and deeper engagement, connection, and indulgence in the comings and goings of the house! Overall, the show promises a unique experience with a lot of drama, entertainment, and emotions. So, BIGG BOSS OTT Ke Mazze Loot, pehli baar starting only on VOOT.

Commenting on this all-new Bigg Boss OTT, Salman Khan said, “It’s great that this season of Bigg Boss will have a digital first with Bigg Boss OTT, 6 weeks ahead of television. The platform will see unparallel interactivity where the audience will not only get entertained but also participate, engage, give tasks and more - It’s truly for the people and by the people. My advice to all contestants is to be active, entertaining and conduct themselves well in the BB house.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)