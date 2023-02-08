The Infinity Stones of influencer marketing
Guest Column: Ajay Kulkarni, Business Head of Barcode Entertainment, shares tricks to make influencer-led campaign a success
The expansion of social media and the internet in India has been found to have a significant impact on how marketing tactics are carried out. Infinity war between them has begun. One side are influencers and on the other side are consumers. But here, both are right. The war is of expertise. Given that these tactics have a direct or indirect influence on customers' attitudes and decisions due to their specific talents, specialized expertise, or distinctive personalities, the team of influencers is now essential to the process by which the team of consumers makes their purchase decisions.
Now that you are aware of the state of the war, let's discuss how a mission gets successful with a campaign that should convey the right brand message in the proper setting. Just make sure it stays unannounced like Thanos did to end half of the world.
Reality Gem
Collect Wheres to understand the Reality of Social Media platforms where consumers connect with influencers. Facebook being the highest percentage of engagement to Linkedin being the lowest, they all are still important including Youtube, Instagram, and Twitter.
In general, males and females between the ages of 15 and 24 who reside in both urban and rural cities make up the bulk of influencer followers. Every social media following is fueled by a number of different genres, which you will have to discover through perfect strategy and learning process. However, influencers engage with various followers across all demographics on many platforms, particularly with the less well-off 45–55 year old or even 25+ age group.
Intriguingly, the need for knowledge is a stronger trigger than strictly economic expectations like promotions or discounts. However, these strategies remain crucial to obtaining brand recognition and attracting customers. In urban areas, promotional discounts are common.
Soul Gem
Collect Whos to touch the Souls of profiles that populate this market consisting of both influencers and consumers. Understand consumers and what they look out for across various social media platforms. Whereas influencers play a strong role in purchase decisions, discovery and encouraging trials, and knowledge, reviews and inspiration.
With the boom of the Live E-commerce industry on social media platforms, there is a rise into consumer behavior. Age groups of 15-55 years are attracted towards it irrespective of the platform. All of them have a huge number. And so, influencers are keen to target genres like Lifestyle, Fashion, Food, Health, and Wellness.
Space Gem
Collect the Numbers of Creators slash Influencers out there to understand the potential of the market. Let's give the numbers and you will understand the impact:
There are more than 20 million influencers in India alone through the range of Nano, Micro, Macro, and Mega. 43% of them are of medium to heavy intensity. Heavy ones are well monetized and known. Average number of influencers followed are up to 8 from one consumer profile. About 2 in 5 consumers follow more than 5 influencers on social media.
Power Gem
Collect the Numbers to understand the traffic of viewers or consumers that follow the influencers and their content. The followership depends on the factors like Category, Profiling, Targeting, Brand Understanding, and Communication.
It is crucial to comprehend category behavior and how influencer followings affect it in order to assess brand consumption and platform utilization.
It is equally crucial to analyze the psychographic characteristics in addition to the demographic and geographic factors. Figuring out why people follow influencers and how to use categories to produce visually appealing and insightful content
Influencers reach over 1 out of 4 people of the Indian consumer universe which comes up to a whopping 54.9 million people. This is the power.
Mind Gem
Collect the Whys to understand the motivation in consumers to follow the influencers.
Younger cohort mainly connect to the influencers whom they find entertaining or relatable. But the knowledge seeking is a bigger trigger compared to the entertainment as it directly aims at their subconscious mind. So knowledge in the form of entertainment is more important than both separately.
A third of consumers are inclined to test a product after hearing about it from an influencer. The rich and elderly, however, are more likely to be affected by this claim since they have access to money and the products are appropriate for their stage of life. Their needs for many health and wellness categories correspond to this.
Along with this, users frequently utilize social media sites to seek reviews before making purchases, which has a direct impact on sales, even if information seeking is a common motivation across most social media networks.
Time Gem
Collect the Whens to understand the perfect timing to master the influencer marketing universe.
Industry news offers insight into the most recent trends and aids in the identification of potential business prospects that you may seize upon and enter at the ideal moment. You may find possible partners, spot potential clients, and even predict competitor actions by keeping a watch on industry news.
When utilizing marketing trends, timing is crucial. You may take advantage of a trend and make sure the correct individuals hear your message by using the right time. Predicting the next major trend and acting promptly to take advantage of it might provide you an advantage and distinguish you from the competition.
In addition, by examining the content they produce, their interactions with their followers, and the times of day when engagement is highest, it is possible to track influencers.
By keeping tabs on influencers, brands can stay on top of trends, gain valuable insights, and create content that resonates with their target audiences.
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Microsoft-Google AI war intensifies: Now ChatGPT incorporated in Bing & Edge
AI-powered “copilot” to deliver better search and more complete answers, claims Microsoft, a day after Google launched Bard
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 8, 2023 8:12 AM | 2 min read
A day after Google announced the soft launch of its AI-powered chatbot ‘Bard’, Microsoft on Tuesday stepped up its effort to regain a foothold in the Search and browser market after the decline of Internet Explorer which was once used by majority of netizens.
The Satya Nadella-led company unveiled its search engine and browser powered by the advanced artificial intelligence ChatGPT “to deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content. We think of these tools as an AI copilot for the web,” it announced in a blog post.
The new Bing is available from today to a limited number of people, that too on desktop only. It promises to scale the desktop preview to “millions” and a mobile experience in the “coming weeks”.
MS has brought together search, browsing and chat into one unified experience. While it will provide quick sports scores, stock prices and weather, users can use a new sidebar for more comprehensive answers on the topic.
Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft explains in a blog, “The new Bing can generate content such as writing an email, creating a 5-day itinerary for a dream vacation, with links to book your travel and accommodations, prep for a job interview or create a quiz for trivia night. The new Bing also cites all its sources, so you’re able to see links to the web content it references.”
The MS-Edge browser will now have a Chat and compose feature. "With the Edge Sidebar, you can ask for a summary of a lengthy financial report to get the key takeaways – and then use the chat function to ask for a comparison to a competing company’s financials and automatically put it in a table.”
It's worthy to note that Microsoft once dominated the browser landscape with its Internet Explorer. Then in 2008, Google released the Chrome web browser, which offered better performance and features and gradually captured the 2/3rd market.
In 2020, MS launched Edge using the same Chromium engine as Google's Chrome with extra features and a modern user interface. Ever since it has been aggressive in its attempts to push Edge and regain the Browser market share from Google. It has taken a different stance on web tracking than Google though.
"While they operate in the same Android space, the gap between Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome remains huge. Google won’t fall from the top spot any time soon", experts say.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hey Google, how does Bard impact advertisers and the future of search?
Experts believe that Bard will create some unique opportunities for brands to reach their audiences in a manner more natural than before
By Shantanu David | Feb 8, 2023 7:43 AM | 5 min read
Having long been the bread and butter of Google, its search function soon became the go-to place for you and me to find the best kinds of bread and butter, with bakers and FMCGs vying, and paying, for the top spot in the results. From sandwiches to spaceships, Google search has been the default page of many an internet browser, and a Delphic oracle for modern life.
With Bard soon entering the chat that is dominating, and writing, headlines as conversational AI enters the mainstream. That being said, Google has a long history of using AI to improve its search results. And Bard is a natural progression to the position zero results—snippets that appear before the primary organic listings. Even today, when you search using questions, Google will show you the answer to the question apart from listing the URLs of relevant pages. Your search for the cricket score, weather, and questions, and the result is out there irrespective of if you are searching using text or voice.
While referring to the above, Vivek Kumar Anand, Director, Business and Innovation, DViO Digital, believes that the one significant difference between the current feature snippet result and the Bard result is that for Bard, there will be no single correct response, and it will source the result from various sources, unlike the snippet, which sources the information from a single best authoritative source for that topic.
“But then how the marketers will use it will be very similar to how marketers leverage position zero, focusing on long-tail conversational keywords,” he says, adding, “Similar marketing activities will be leveraged for the Bard, where the key focus will be to understand the search pattern, conversational keyword, intent and context of the search, and trends to create valuable and meaningful content and get featured in the Bard result.”
Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, believes Google has always been superior in its game, and every extension or feature introduced in the past has worked in favor of the advertisers and the users. “Google has enjoyed over 90% of all searches on the internet for the better part of two decades now. With the announcement of Microsoft incorporating ChatGPT within its own search engine Bing, they seemed to have kickstarted the AI wars.”
While this may seem like a knee-jerk reaction by Google to mitigate any threats to its dominance in the space, Alphabet clearly has had AI integration plans of its own in the works, albeit the plans may have gotten accelerated based on the Microsoft announcements.
And while the AI wars have just started, with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT clearly having the first mover advantage, it should be noted in previous arenas, Google has prevailed, with Android having short-circuited the Windows Phone, and Chrome becoming the site on which to check out cruel memes of Internet Explorer.
In fact, according to a collation of reports in global desktop market shares for search engines between 2015 and 2022, as of December 2022, while market leader Google had a share of around 84.08 percent, Bing accounted for nearly nine percent of the global search market.
Tanvi Bosmia, Associate Account Director, Brand Experience, SoCheers, agrees and points out that every internet user’s first go-to action to find an answer to a question is to ‘Google it.’ “With Google announcing the rollout of Bard, the chatbot claims to be able to explain the most complex things in simple terms which are easier for a layman to understand, be it tips for planning a party or getting lunch/dinner ideas based on what's in your fridge,” she says,
It also has an edge over its competitors as it answers questions which are much deeper like about recent events, movies, and more, whereas other platforms’ knowledge is restricted to internet data until 2021. This will also lead to AI-integrated features in Google Search that will give complex information to users in easy-to-consume formats.
“This, in my opinion, could prove to be a great opportunity for advertisers, and have long form content make a comeback which will be completely backwards from the type of things a user searches on the internet. For instance, one of the brands we manage - Croma, has an official blog called Unboxed which is focused on everything you need to know about tech and electronics. If a user is searching for any product with exact specifications, then the AI is likely to pull up data from the blog,” she says.
Similarly, she adds that if a user is searching for exact food recipes, a food brand could have a blog page with all the recipes on their website which also means that they would have to focus their efforts on effective SEO & SEM. “Having said that, there is no way to see who the owner of the content is and considering Google is about searching on the internet, it’ll be great to see Google give credit or lead the user back to the source of the content which in turn will be a plus for better brand attribution for the source.”
With search results becoming more simplified and more naturalistic and conversational, Bard will do the same for Google. Bagai says this creates new and unique opportunities for advertisers, helping them seamlessly reach their audiences in a more natural manner than before. “It will reduce the complexity of a product/service and translate it into an easy-to-understand format thus catering to the larger customer diaspora. We are yet to explore its full potential but are hopeful that it will help in uplifting the identity of each product,” he concludes.
NOTE: This is still a human-generated article.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Snap’s growth engine slows down globally, India bucks the trend
Snapchat India ops doubled its revenue in FY22. While globally, it posted almost flat revenue in the December quarter
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:09 AM | 2 min read
Snap Camera India Ltd, the Indian arm of Snapchat’s parent company, has doubled its revenue in India to Rs. 66 crore in FY22 from Rs. 33 cr in FY21, according to data sourced by Tofler.
The company, which entered the Indian market in 2019 and currently enjoys an estimated 150 million users in the country, recorded a 114% jump in net profit for FY22 to Rs 6.2 crore.
Its expenses in India nearly doubled year-on-year, going from Rs 28 Cr in FY21 to Rs 57 Cr in FY22.
Snapchat derives a big chunk of its revenue from advertisements. It also launched a premium subscription service in India in August 2022, called Snapchat+.
In contrast, Snap’s growth has slowed down globally. It recently posted its quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, almost flat from the year prior. For the full year, its revenue grew 12%, a slower rate than predicted.
Global economic constraints, weaker advertiser demands, increased competition in the social media market, disruptions to its ad business from Apple’s app privacy changes, high interest rates and inflation are being cited as the prime reasons behind the slow down in growth.
The situation appears to be even worse in the current quarter. Snap said it has already seen a 7% revenue decline so far in the first quarter compared to the year prior. It estimates revenue for the first three months of the year will be down between 2% and 10% compared to the previous year.
Snap also posted a net loss of more than $288 million in the quarter, compared to the $22.5 million in net income it earned in the same period a year ago. The report marked the fourth straight quarter of net losses for Snap.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Meta and MeitY team up for digital safety campaign
Meta has also launched #DigitalSuraksha on Safer Internet Day, with several new initiatives for online safety
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:35 PM | 5 min read
Meta today announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the G20 Stay Safe Online Campaign. As part of the partnership with MeitY, Meta will create and share helpful resources in multiple Indian languages through various channels, to spread awareness on how to stay safe online.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The resources under the G20 Stay Safe Online will cover themes such as tackling online frauds, how to report harmful content, tips to keep yourself safe when interacting online and more. India is at the cusp of becoming a $ trillion digital economy and at the time when India is holding the G20 presidency, this strategic partnership will not only support and equip the existing Internet users but will also be beneficial for the rapidly increasing new Internet users in India.
Speaking on the partnership, Akash Tripathi, CEO, MyGov said, “Under PM Modi’s vision of India’s Techade, we are witnessing rapid digital adoption and with this growth, there is a need to create easy to access tools and resources to protect users from increasing cyber crimes. We, at MeitY, have designed a Stay Safe online campaign in this year of India's G20 Presidency and we are glad that tech companies like Meta are taking a lead in supporting the government’s vision of building an inclusive digital space which is free of severe online threats.”
On Safer Internet Day, Meta has also launched #DigitalSuraksha campaign builds on the company's efforts to offer a safer and inclusive internet to everyone. The first phase of #DigitalSuraksha includes a partnership with Delhi Police to provide digital literacy to users in Delhi. The current phase of #DigitalSuraksha also includes a slew of measures on enabling digital education and literacy across youth well-being, child safety, tackling misinformation as well as the overall education of users towards various safety tools and resources available across Meta platforms.
Natasha Jog, Head, Public Policy, Instagram and Policy Programs, Facebook India (Meta), said, “The G20 Presidency opens up a great opportunity for India to design and create an ever-inclusive Internet model for the world, and we are excited to partner with the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology in this endeavor. Creating a $1 trillion digital economy requires an ecosystem that is safe and empowering and we will support the government’s campaign by providing users with education, tools and resources to protect themselves in this rapidly evolving digital world.”
Providing Digital Literacy
Law enforcement agencies are a critical partner in ensuring online safety, under its #DigitalSuraksha campaign Meta will work with the Delhi Police on a 2-month long programme to provide digital literacy to 10,000 students across various schools and colleges in Delhi. Further, Meta and Delhi Police will jointly build resources to educate users about protecting themselves against online/ digital scams. As part of this partnership, Meta will also train Delhi police personnel on Meta’s various safety tools.
The #DigitalSuraksha campaign finds expression through a Digital Nagrik Pledge, which was also launched by Meta today, encouraging people across India to become responsible digital citizens (Nagriks). Built on Meta’s partnership with CBSE to provide Digital Citizenship course to 10 million students and 1 lac teachers, Digital Nagrik Pledge will further support the Indian Government’s objective to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable internet. The goal of the program will be to get 1 million people to pledge and to become safe digital citizens over the next one year.
Building Consumer Awareness
Underscoring the critical importance of educating users, Meta has also unpacked a series of consumer awareness initiatives on the tools and resources available for people to stay safe.
Building on the partnership with Delhi Police, for a period of one month, Meta will wrap one train on Delhi Metro’s Yellow line to educate users about safety tools available for them on Meta’s platforms. Commuters will be redirected to Meta’s safety tools through a QR code.
A new ‘Help protect children. Don’t Share. Don’t Comment. Report.’ campaign was also launched, to prevent the sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and encouraging people to report such content instead. The campaign will educate users on the harm of sharing CSAM, and the impact it has on the victim and will encourage anyone who sees harmful videos and images of children to protect the victim by reporting it immediately to Facebook. The new campaign builds on the ‘Report it, don’t share it,’ campaign launched by Meta last year.
This year’s theme for Safer Internet Day underlines a crucial aspect of supporting young children by having conversations on life in the online world. With an aim to support and encourage meaningful conversations between parents and children around critical topics like use of social media, mental health and digital wellbeing, Meta has launched UnGap. A series of six episodes, UnGap is a chat show featuring pairings of well-known parents and children that includes actor Sheeba Chaddha and daughter Noor, actor Ahsaas Channa and mother Kulbir Badesron, comedian Abhishek Kumar and father Sundar Baalaji and entrepreneur Roshan Abbas and daughter Ayatal Abbas, among others.
Additionally, an awareness campaign on ‘tips for tackling misinformation’ was also launched with Yuvaa, through short videos. Available in Hinglish, 15-second campaign videos will feature six simple tips and tricks on tackling and identifying misinformation.
Meta will continue to add more initiatives to the #DigitalSuraksha campaign over the year. These will be geared towards reaching a larger set of users by educating them, creating more awareness and advancing India’s agenda of digital inclusion and growth.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nicobar awards digital media mandate to First Economy
The digital marketing agency will undertake the brand's media strategy and overall media buying across all the digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 3:48 PM | 1 min read
Lifestyle brand Nicobar has awarded its digital media mandate to First Economy. The digital marketing agency will be responsible for the brand's media strategy and overall media buying across all the digital platforms.
"During the inception of Nicobar, we always had a brand in mind that stays unique in this world of over-flowing repetitiveness. Nicobar, with its distinctive products, has always made its consumers happy and satisfied. To help the business grow, we wanted someone who had a great reputation for handling performance marketing. First Economy stood up to all our expectations." said Raul Rai, Co-founder, of Nicobar.
First Economy has served many prestigious clients and delivered promising numbers to them by upscaling their growth charts. "Performance marketing has always been our strongest point and we have proved ourselves time and again. With this alliance, we wish to add value to the brand’s journey ahead and look forward to bringing a change in the lifestyle industry, " said Jigar Zatakia, Founder, of First Economy Pvt. Ltd. on acquiring Nicobar’s performance media mandate.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pocket Aces lays off 20% staffers
Co-Founder & CEO Aditi Srivastava has said via a social media post that the company is taking steps to keep the operating model resilient
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 10:01 AM | 1 min read
Pocket Aces has said that it will be laying off nearly 20% of its total workforce.
The pink slips are being given to staffers from the content and production teams, as per reports.
Aditi Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Pocket Aces said in a LinkedIn post that the company has to take “difficult but necessary steps to keep operating model agile and resilient.”
The company runs digital channels like Filter Copy and Dice Media. It recently raised funding from Sequoia India, DSP Group, and 3one4 Capital.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Centre forms panel to mull if competition law needed for digital companies
A parliamentary panel has earlier recommended that there is a need to act against anti-competitive behaviour in the digital market
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 9:04 AM | 1 min read
The Centre has formed a special committee to consider if there is a need for a separate competition law pertaining to digital companies, media networks have reported.
This comes after a parliamentary panel recommended the need to act against anti-competitive behaviour in the digital market.
It has also been suggested that a law be put in place to ensure a fair and transparent system.
Towards the end of last year, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha that over 2,800 digital news publishers have furnished information under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of the Information Technology Act, 2000 rules. These rules provide a code of ethics for digital media publishers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube