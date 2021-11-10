Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for Wise Mama

The account will be handled by the agency’s team based out of Bengaluru

Team Pumpkin has acquired the digital mandate for Wise Mama. The account will be handled by the agency’s team based out of Bengaluru.

Wise Mama is an upcoming food brand in the space of healthy breakfast solutions. They provide ready-to-cook, nutritious and tasty breakfast options for Indian homes, made with the combined knowledge of nutritional science and Ayurveda.

As a part of this digital mandate, Team Pumpkin will handle digital and performance marketing duties for Wise Mama. In order to build and strengthen the brand’s digital presence, Team Pumpkin will focus on strategising the brand's digital activities, Social Media Management, Online Reputation Management, Search Engine Optimization and Performance Marketing responsibilities.

Speaking of this partnership, Swati Nathani, Co-founder, Team Pumpkin said, “Having won the mandate for Wise Mama is a huge matter of pride. At Team Pumpkin, we believe in growing exponentially with upcoming trends and innovations while staying rooted to consistency. We plan to build a new and fulfilling path for Wise Mama as per their vision and enhance the brand's presence with our creative vision and strategic planning.”

Commenting on the creative collaboration, Aparna Bhatnagar, Founder, Wise Mama said, “We’re really excited to be working with Team Pumpkin for amplifying our digital presence and starting this journey together. We trust their approach and insights with our brand and hope to reach newer heights and build it effectively.”

