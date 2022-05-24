Tata Studi retains Gozoop as its digital agency

Tata Studi, an e-learning application from the stable of Tata ClassEdge, has retained Gozoop Group as its digital agency. The independent marketing group has been working with the brand since 2020.

“Gozoop Group will continue to be responsible for the brand's digital presence as part of the mandate. Leveraging their expertise in creative campaigns, storytelling, the agency will be actively managing social media engagement for Tata Studi, Tata StudiLive and Tata StudiLeap,” read a statement.

Milind M Shahane, Chief Executive Officer, TATA ClassEdge says, “The EdTech industry is growing rapidly. TATA Studi app & TATA StudiLive online classes offer the latest technology facilitating learning and live tuitions for students to improve learning outcomes and performance. We have been working with GOZOOP Group for the past year and given their understanding of market & customer dynamics and our expectations, we are glad to continue our association with them for the digital marketing mandate. They helped us launch #PadhneKaSahiTareeka campaign at the start of our consumer journey, and we believe they are the right partners for enabling our next phase of growth.”

Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group says,“TATA Group is one of the most prestigious names in our country and GOZOOP Group is proud to be associated with TATA Studi, a brand we share similar principles and ideals with. In the last two years we have worked towards a common goal - meeting new heights for the brand in the digital space and look forward to continuing to provide result-driven solutions and communications for TATA Studi as their trusted advisors.”

Gozoop Group has conceptualized and executed the branding campaign ‘Padhne Ka Sahi Tareeka’ for the brand foregrounding Tata Studi as an ideal after-school coach, last year. The campaign was released on both electronic and online platforms.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)