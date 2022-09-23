Tata Play Binge announces partnership with MX Player

Making it the first for both the brands, Tata Play Binge and MX Player are collaborating to bring diverse stories across various formats, languages, and genres under one roof, Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) introduces the 17th OTT platform, MX Player, as part of Tata Play Binge offering. With the latest addition, viewers will have access to an additional 5000+ films and 800+ shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages from MX Player further strengthening its commitment to offer viewers the best of entertainment. MX Player is India’s largest OTT Player with an outstanding 300Mn subscriber base and this partnership will further pave the way for ad-free SVoD content being made available through Tata Play Binge.

MX Player will unlock a differentiated content library on Tata Play Binge consisting of MX Originals, Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, south-Indian dubbed movies, Korean dramas, and more including marquee titles such as Shiksha Mandal, Queen, Raktanchal, Bhaukaal, Aashram, Pinocchio, DoctorStrange, and many more. Subscribers of Tata Play Binge who have MX Player as part of their package will get to enjoy an ad-free content viewing experience without any interruptions. Tata Play Binge can be accessed through large-screen connected devices - Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website www.TataplayBinge.com

Commenting on the addition of a new partner app, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “We now proudly host 17 coveted OTT apps under one roof and aim to create a unique and robust platform for all things entertainment through Tata Play Binge. Teaming up with MX Player and adding its rich content library to our OTT aggregation platform will bring great value to our viewers; and together, we hope to expand the viewership base of each other.”

Abhishek Joshi, Business Head - SVOD, MX Player, said, “At MX Player we are committed to creating an immersive digital entertainment ecosystem that provides our users with content that is universally appealing and engaging. Our partnership with Tata Play Binge gives us an opportunity to make our content widely accessible and available, further strengthening our existing user base. We are delighted to partner with them in their endeavor to bring the best of entertainment and unleash the power of an enriching content viewing experience for all viewers.”

MX Player will join the band of the 16 existing, popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Viewers can also enjoy free content on Tata Play Binge.

