Taboola partners with Amar Ujala to drive readers engagement & revenue growth

With this partnership, Amar Ujala will use Taboola’s discovery platform across desktop, tablet, and mobile web to maximize traffic

Taboola, helping people discover things they may like, announced an exclusive partnership with Amar Ujala, a Hindi daily with 168 million sessions as per Comscore. With this partnership, Amar Ujala will use Taboola’s discovery platform across desktop, tablet, and mobile web to increase its audience engagement, monetization and maximize traffic.

Amar Ujala will utilize Taboola News to acquire new readers through exclusive touchpoints on devices beyond the web; as well as Taboola Feed a vertical-scrolling feed, enabling users to access more of the content they love, including articles and video. The feed offers a similar experience to scrolling through social media networks, encouraging visitors to stay on the site longer by providing targeted, relevant content.

Amar Ujala will also leverage Taboola Newsroom’s insights, providing editorial teams with actionable insights about content performance in real time. This will enable them to test performance of headline, thumbnail, story placement and discover topics their users would be interested to read about from Taboola’s network.

Taboola’s technology and product offering helps publications to drive engagements and consumers to discover content of their interest. Data from Taboola Newsroom identifies topics and news categories which have seen an increase in page view traffic. The insights help publishers create user friendly content and improve website engagement.

