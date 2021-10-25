SpiceTree Design Agency wins digital mandate for ADJAVIS

Digital marketing agency SpiceTree Design Agency (SDA) has acquired the mandate for ADJAVIS, a company that is known for its brands like Layer’r Wottagirl for Women, where we had last seen Parineeti Chopra, alluring us in the campaign and Layer’r Shot for Men, where we had seen Varun Dhawan endorsing the product to his friend, in order to make a good impression in front of women.

SDA has been working with ADJAVIS since August 2021 and doing great work in terms of building traction and other aspects.

The core idea of launching these new ranges of products is to take the user up the evolutionary ladder. Most of the products are soothing and softer in flavor than the other available Fragrances in the market. The other primary factors of the products are, long-lasting and refreshing. This will play a major role in differentiating the brand and this is what SDA will capitalize on for ADJAVIS’ promotions. The idea is to migrate fragrance users further up the evolutionary ladder.

Speaking about this, Shiraz Khan, Founder/Director, SDA, said, “SDA’s holistic digital solutions are a perfect blend of creativity and cutting-edge solutions. We aim to leverage these USPs for expanding the reach for ADJAVIS, a brand that has been revolutionizing the domain of fragrance. Our experience of working with numerous brands has enabled us to constantly support our clients and expand the gamut of our services. We are happy to have won the mandate for ADJAVIS and begin a fruitful and long-lasting association with them.”

Until a year and a half ago, ADJAVIS’ brands were endorsed by celebrities such as Parineeti for Layer’r Wottagirl and Varun Dhawan for Layer’r Shot. But now, ADJAVIS is looking at aggressive digital campaigns as people feel connected with the brand. SDA will enable them to achieve these objectives through planned activities and campaigns around their USP.

Adding their comments, Shail Patel, Director – Marketing, ADJAVIS, said, “We are happy to have SDA on board for our promotions and other aspects. A brand’s success does not stop with its products and services. It is also dependent on how efficiently and effectively the brand can reach out to its audience and connect with them. This is what we aim to achieve with SDA on our side in a win-win collaboration.”

Founded by Shiraz Khan, SDA has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of the most reputed integrated digital solutions agencies with offices in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai in India as well as international offices in the USA. Over the years, the venture has steadily but effectively broadened its horizons from graphic designing to the realm of digital marketing -- with the philosophy of complementing creatives with science intact to date.

SDA’s expertise lies in developing ground-breaking strategies that precisely cater to the client’s needs and drive real, measurable results. From web design and development, print designs, digital marketing (SMM, SMO, SEO, Mailers, Retargeting) to brand identity and consultation in products and services, SDA covers every possible domain.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)