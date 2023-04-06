SoCheers launches SoCheers Spark
Through this initiative, SoCheers aims to augment its creative proficiency and ignite discussions on topics about social and environmental causes
SoCheers has launched its new vertical SoCheers Spark.
SoCheers Spark is focused towards generating purposeful, impactful and influential campaigns that shed light on unspoken causes.
Spearheaded by its three leaders, Aanchal Kohli (Head - Corporate Communications), Nikhil Somani (Head - Account Planning), and Mihir Nair (Senior Manager - Account Planning), SoCheers Spark seeks to collaborate with individuals who are dedicated to driving positive societal change. Through this initiative, SoCheers aims to augment its creative proficiency and ignite discussions on topics concerning social and environmental causes.
Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers said, “With its immense reach, advertising is a potential tool that can connect with vast audiences. Over time, our advertising campaigns have reached billions of people, and we believe it's time to leverage this potential for cause-related initiatives. By creating a brand mark, advertising can motivate people to take action and effect positive change in the world. Increasing awareness and interest in issues that can benefit society represents the next step in making a meaningful impact. As we celebrate ten years in business, we are thrilled to embark on this journey.”
Expressing their views, Aanchal Kohli, Nikhil Somani and Mihir Nair said, “SoCheers Spark represents a natural evolution for our agency, as our campaigns have always stood out for their ability to create an impact, whether in business or for social causes. We are excited about the possibilities this new vertical brings, a focused effort on creating campaigns that challenge the norm and inspire people to take action. As a creative agency that loves to take risks and push boundaries, we are doubling down on that ethos with SoCheers Spark. Our goal is to develop campaigns that capture people's attention, engage them emotionally, and inspire them to take action. We are confident that this new vertical will enable us to make a meaningful impact in the industry.”
'Cost of missing an early trend is exorbitant in e-commerce’
During a panel discussion, Vipul Parekh (Bigbasket), Vijay Iyer (Amazon Ads), Badrinath Mishra (ONDC) and Vaibhav Kapur (Flipkart Ads) explained how e-commerce is going to change in near future
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 3:02 PM | 4 min read
Hiveminds’ E-commerce Conclave witnessed key decision makers of top e-commerce brands of India coming together to discuss the future of e-commerce inustry, which is poised to grow to $350Bn by 2030. exchange4media was the media partner for the event.
Badrinath Mishra, Vice-President ONDC, spoke about the growing demand and the next set of customers coming from Bharat, when the sellers in these markets unlock digital channels for reaching consumers in villages and tier 3 & 4 cities of India. He added that “In India, only 1% of the 12 million retailers or 1 million wholesalers are digitized, despite high penetration of smartphones, and digital literacy. Therefore there is 100x opportunity lying in the Indian market for all platforms to grow”.
Where Badrinath discussed the potential of e-commerce in Bharat, Vipul Parekh, the co-founder and CMO of India’s largest online grocery platform Bigbasket, emphasized that brands should connect with their audiences through meaningful messaging. He recommended that marketers should look at e-commerce platforms as a medium to communicate their product stories and aid users in new product discovery.
Vipul warned against using platforms as transaction channels only. He said, “In today’s scenario competition intensity has changed dramatically. The number of brands competing for attention is very high. So on one side, brands have competition intensity and on the other side there is message intensity to consumers, so to thrive, brands have to be visible to their customers across multiple touch points repeatedly.
Vijay Iyer, director, Amazon Ads India, urged marketplace platforms and brands to focus on three pillars to build a brand in India, a-educating the sellers, b-providing support to consumers and c- mining data insights.
The panel also agreed that with e-commerce growing at this pace and across all verticals and regions, it will be hard for brands to plan inventory or forecast demand on a long term basis. Brands, marketplaces, and D2C have to prepare for the long term but are agile enough to adapt to trends as they see.
There was resounding agreement amongst panelists that with the current pace of growth of e-commerce, the old ways of inventory planning, production and forecasting will not work. Brands have long-term plans for availability, discovery and customer experience on platforms.
Vijay Iyer especially echoed this sentiment by saying, “The buyer behavior change is not just restricted to sale events, but over time, what the customers buy, when they buy and their purchase cycles will change drastically. And I don't think there is a silver bullet solution to solve it.” So he insisted that brands and marketplaces work together and support each other to be nimble enough as the needs of consumers change or grow.
Vaibhav Kapur of Flipkart Ads added to the context of rapid changes in e-commerce by saying that brands will have to experiment and expand their digital experience for consumers, be it personalisation or gamification or bringing offline experience online through AR, brands need to find ways to keep up with consumers growing expectations and changing behaviour in future.
The last two decades in e-commerce were steady growth but the next 2 decades are going to be aggressive and rapid growth. And that growth is going to be fueled by how brands differentiate their product or service offerings, and will also be deeply influenced by the growth of Bharat markets
Marketplaces, D2C brands, and Ads platforms will have to prepare for long-term rapid growth, have to keep close an eye on the market and audience insights, and will have to catch the early trends in e-commerce, to be able to adapt and deliver in the next phase of growth.
Vijay Iyer encapsulated this with, “The ripples of change in e-commerce are going to become more and more profound. They're going to get harder and harder to miss. But if brands and marketers miss those early trends, this lapse will cost them dearly and gravely in the near and distant future”.
This visionary panel jointly agreed on the importance of keeping a close watch on emerging consumer trends. The need of the hour is for the brand and platforms to work closely, learn fast and keep engaging with their customers across all touch points.
The next decade of e-commerce belongs to the customers. Irrespective of whether they are urban elite expecting personalised products or first time online buyers from Indian villages, they will force the brands and e-commerce marketplaces to innovate and deliver better products and much better experiences.
Meta takes off 28 million posts from FB, Insta in India
According to the company's transparency report, it got 1,647 reports of grievances for India in February
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:38 AM | 1 min read
Meta has taken off 28 million posts from Facebook and Instagram in India in February, according to the company's transparency report.
The company has said that it got 1,647 reports of grievances for India in February and of these users were given tools to resolve 585 cases.
The tools included a channel for reporting violations and self-remediation methods.
Of the other 1062 grievances, Meta took action on 379, its report said.
Musk replaces Twitter’s bird with ‘Doge’
This change is visible to users on the web version of the microblogging platform
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 11:14 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has replaced the blue bird logo with the 'Doge' meme from the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
This change is visible to users on the web version of the microblogging platform.
Musk confirmed the change with a quirky tweet.
Several Twitter users also took to social media expressing their surprise and wondered if it was a joke.
April 3, 2023
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: Does all of GenZ have the same mindsets and buying behaviour?
Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team discuss ways to approach the GenZ mindset
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
About the series
e4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the last episode
Aditi Mishra and Kulanath Kaushik sought to explore whether all GenZ have the same mindsets and buying behaviour and how do education, economic status, geography, sensitivity, and other personal traits make a difference in this regard?
Mishra says that although there are different ways to approach the GenZ mindset, they used a 2x2 segmentation to categorize them into four clusters based on sense of belonging vs individuality and pragmatic vs optimistic mindset. She describes them as:
Rooted Pliants (sense of belonging + optimistic)
Comfort Zoners (sense of belonging + pragmatic)
Balanced Trend-Seekers (self focused + optimistic)
Sensitive Reserves (self focused + pragmatic)
“Each group has a different presence across geographies and demographics. For example, Rooted Pliants are skewed towards females and the north of the country, while Comfort Zoners are skewed towards males and the east and south,” she explains.
According to her, metros have more Comfort Zoners, and Comfort Zoners are younger. Understanding these mindsets can help in connecting better with different subgroups of GenZs based on gender, age, and geography.
AI is packing a punch in Voice Search and how
Industry heads are unanimous that advancements in tech will make voice search more accessible, convenient and personalized, unlocking more opportunities for e-commerce brands and related domains
By Nilanjana Basu | Apr 4, 2023 8:37 AM | 4 min read
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and deep tech are revolutionizing industries across the board and the impact is being greatly felt in the arena of Voice Search. According to Statista, the global voice recognition market size is expected to grow from $10.7 billion in 2020 to $27.16 billion by 2026. The estimated CAGR from 2021 to 2026 amounts to 16.8 per cent.
The consumer data analytics firm further says that by 2024, the number of digital voice assistants will reach 8.4 billion units – a number higher than the world’s population.
As for the Indian market, a report from Google says that the percentage of Indians using voice search queries each day is almost twice the global average. Another industry report says at the end of 2022 India had more than 150 million monthly unique voice technology users.
So, how does technology now power this already burgeoning space of Voice Search, we asked experts. The opinion was unanimous that innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence will be a game-changer for marketers using the powers of the voice search tool.
Power of AI and ML
With the way AI is coming to rule the technological world, Manika Juneja, Managing Partner, dentsu Creative India, says voice search is set to become a more convenient tool for the common people. “AI and machine learning will fuel the advancements of search management, including voice search; brands who discover how to optimize will take the lead against those who simply go for solutions at face value. New developments in the AI world are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of voice search by improving speech recognition accuracy, enabling multilingual support, enhancing contextual understanding, improving natural language generation, and facilitating integration with other AI-powered devices. These developments will make voice search more accessible, convenient, and personalized for users, leading to increased adoption of the technology.”
As for Rashid Ahmed, Digital Head of Infectious Advertising, innovations in machine learning will help solve the current accent or dialect problems of voice search. “For people conducting voice searches in the recent past (and especially for regional Indian languages), getting an accurate search and corresponding results page was often replete with errors. This has been a challenge. But with the growing adoption of voice search, and the tremendous machine learning at scale, which search providers like Google bring to bear, the ability of a search platform to ‘understand’ and accurately provide relevant contextual results has vastly improved.”
Developers looking at integrating voice-enabled offerings utilising AI and ML platforms are now more confident about the accuracy of voice-enabled systems as there is better ‘understanding’ of inputs in varied dialects and accents, Ahmed points out. “As more people take to voice search and voice-enabled applications, the overall results from those interactions will continue to improve.”
Citing the way NLP and ML will help in the development of voice technology, Niraj Ruparel Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India says: “New developments in the AI world, such as natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, will contribute to the growth of voice search by improving the accuracy of voice recognition and enabling more complex queries. With NLP, voice assistants can understand the nuances of language and context, allowing them to provide more accurate and relevant search results.”
Multifaceted uses & the future
According to Swapan Rajdev, Co-founder & CTO, Haptik, voice-based research is unlocking multiple browsing options for the e-commerce industry and is going to be an effective tool in that category. “Streamlining the entire shopping journey begins with effortless product discovery. Product discovery has been made more accessible and convenient for consumers with the help of voice-based search technology, leading to increased conversions and higher buyer satisfaction. With voice-based search, e-commerce brands can unlock a more natural and user-friendly approach to browsing products and services that leads to higher conversion rates. Though voice technology has not yet become mainstream, it is fascinating to observe how brands are utilizing voice as a touchpoint.”
Juneja further explains how voice technology is here to stay and will change the way people look at search engines. “Voice will be the new search bar, considering the changing habits of people across generations and regions in the county. To match consumer expectations while taking into account the most important factors of ease and accessibility, voice-enabled interfaces are expected to become more personalised, effective, and even user-friendly.”
Sharing an interesting perspective, Amit Dhawan, Partner and CEO, Art-E says: “There is no better visualization of voice search than Iron Man's voice-enabled Jarvis. From voice-driven Google Search to AI-Powered voice search, we're moving very quickly towards a revolution, all for ease of access and ease of control. Challenges of multiple languages, dialects and accents are already being solved and very soon, we'll be shopping for our favourite products on Amazon by just giving voice commands to Alexa and so on, that too, in our native dialects.”
Xapads & Xiaomi present customer success solutions at Game Developers Conference
The association acts as a one-stop solution that focuses on fundamental components of game distribution and development
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Xapads presented its latest Customer Success Solutions at Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco recently. Revolutionizing the way Xapads approached the gaming sector in association with its strategic partner Xiaomi, the focus of the conference was on the interest of game developers, designers, programmers, project managers and marketing professionals.
Xapads’ association with Xiaomi acts as a one-stop solution that focuses on the fundamental components of game distribution and development such as content generation, app distribution, Mi Payments, and user acquisition strategies. Both companies shared their perspectives on enhancing user growth through a comprehensive solution package that nurtures the developer ecosystem, resulting in wider reach and increased revenue.
Nitin Gupta, Founder & CEO, Xapads Media, explained how Xiaomi’s ecosystem in partnership with Xapads can add value to the industry by providing a seamless user experience, increasing reach, and developing innovative advertising solutions. He further added that “Xiaomi is a new-age solution with in-built features via which it is able to provide developers with a competitive edge and advertising platform. The technological advantages provided by Xapads do wonders for businesses with our own reliable tech stack Xerxes that offers access to deep insights while supporting multiple buying models and creatives. This helps marketers and advertisers optimize their campaign results by using its automated tools powered by AI/ML and its unique algorithms.”
Song Qiang, Director of International Sales, Xiaomi, also introduced Xiaomi’s International Internet Business (IIB) and the overall services of MIUI while highlighting GetApps and spoke about building a user base on the scale with Xiaomi’s factory preload. Following Song, Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership at IIB spoke about the lifecycle of IIB’s marketing solution and MIUI-supported ad formats like icons, banners, rewarded videos, native ads, splash screens, pop-ups CTV branding ads etc that engage the users and cater to the advertisers' needs for better campaign performance and ROI.
Mi Ads appoints Xapads Media as core agency partner for India
Advertisers will now get exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 11:06 AM | 2 min read
Xapads Media, the adtech platform, is now the Core Agency Partner of Mi Ads for the India market and will offer advertisers exclusive access to premium app inventory of Mi Ads for in-OEM advertising.
Commenting on this partnership, Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Mi Ads as their Core Agency Partner and are eager to embark on this exciting journey together. By integrating Mi Ads inventory with our award-winning AI-driven programmatic engine, ‘Xerxes’, advertisers will gain seamless and direct access to Mi Ads’ premium inventory. Our team is energized and fully prepared to dive in and deliver exceptional results."
Ramneek Chadha, COO, Xapads Media, expressed his excitement about the association, “Being chosen as Xiaomi's core agency partner is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellent results. We are confident that just like the SEA region our partnership for India too will be a fruitful one, and we look forward to collaborating with the Mi Ads team to achieve our common objectives.”
Bono Wu, Director of Channel Partnership, Mi Ads International Internet Business, said, “We are proud to be associated with Xapads which is our core partner for Mi Ads, Marketing Solution in the regions of US, India and SEA. For customers, the company is not only a business growth driver, but also a trusted partner and value
Last year, Xapads Media entered into a strategic partnership with Mi Ads for the SEA and recently they were awarded with the Agency of the Year for assisting marketers with real-time insights, quality user acquisition, and premium ad placements while generating leads and giving product recommendations in a hygienic environment.
This partnership is only limited to Mi Ads.
