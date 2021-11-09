SoCheers ropes in Randal Gomes & Jaideep Thackeray

SoCheers, a digital-first full-service advertising agency, has hired two new members to their leadership team with Jaideep Thackeray and Randal Gomes. They joined the ranks as Creative Head of Design and Head of Business Development, respectively.

“Jaideep Thackeray comes with an array of creative experience with prominent agencies like JWT, Ogilvy, Contract Advertising, Rickshaw Communications, to name a few. In his professional career of around 12 years, he has worked with revered brands like Shoppers Stop, Asian Paints, Palladium and High Street Phoenix. As the Creative Head of Design, he will be responsible for developing and growing the internal design team, championing client pitches and helping the agency chart a fresh and innovative way forward for upcoming projects,” the agency said.

Expressing his views, Jaideep Thackeray said, "Just like other aspects of digital marketing, Design too is witnessing a constant evolution. Having the best design artwork and impactful brand message go hand in hand because the former enthralls the viewers with its aesthetics and latter demonstrates the brand ethos. Having said that, this is the balance I always try to achieve with my work. For me, this is the perfect opportunity to grow as a creative professional, as SoCheers is on a growing curve, working with some of the biggest brands in the industry. I’m looking forward to new challenges with positivity and hope to get the best value on the table."

Randal Gomes brings with him a decade worth of experience in the digital marketing industry. Before joining SoCheers, he led the strategy and business development team at MindShift Interactive where he played a crucial role in developing landmark and trending campaigns like #FeelingBlue (for Reliance 3G), and #ChappalMaaro (for The Bombay Store). In his current role, Randal will be leading the business development vertical and will be responsible for growing the agency’s footprint by helping them acquire new clients.

"The digital industry never ceases to amaze me. With the pandemic outbreak, the digital landscape has become even more revolutionized, having a plethora of brands test waters. Both the digital agencies as well as brands have acknowledged innovations in this space. Therefore, for me, SoCheers is definitely a new terrain of possibilities and I am super excited to have the agency expand its client roster," comments Randal Gomes on his new journey.

Talking about the new team members, Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers, said, “We have quite significantly grown in the past few years in terms of clients and people both. Therefore, we wanted to further strengthen and have some seasoned leaders to drive the teams. Recently adding Aanchal Kohli to the team was a step in that direction and now we’re doubly excited to have Jaideep and Randal, who come with a wide array of experiences and have led some high-performance teams and brands in their respective professional stints. Interestingly, both the leaders tend to understand the evolution of digital and its acceptance in the years gone by as well as foresee its growth to come. I am confident that with such synchronized synergies, the agency will surely touch newer heights as we gear up to expand our client base to more markets as well as up the game with our existing brands.”

