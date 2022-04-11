SoCheers forays into Bengaluru market

SoCheers, a Mumbai-based independent digital-first advertising & marketing agency, has announced its foray into the Bengaluru market. The announcement has been made on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the agency.

The step not only expands the agency's wings but also enables it to diversify its offerings and leverage the immense potential of the southern market, it said.

The Bangalore office will primarily focus on adding creativity to the vibrant start-up ecosystem in the city. The team is actively looking to fill close to 20 positions across verticals, like client servicing, content creation, business development, account planning & brand strategy, media planning & buying, data intelligence & analytics, among others. The agency plans to add renowned brands from the city to its roster in the coming months.

Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers, looks both towards the past and the future at this significant juncture, saying, “Our 9 years have been full of innovation, challenges and upliftment, but entering our 10th year is a milestone like no other! With our already established verticals and the endeavour into the city of Bangalore, we aim to further propel our ability to create a comprehensive narrative that resonates with the people and their emotions.”

Delving a little deeper into it, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder & Director, SoCheers, says, “It is a part of our inherent philosophy to celebrate what we have achieved, but not get complacent with it. By continuously adapting to the up and coming technological advancements, being cognizant of the nation’s pulse and predicting the trajectory of the digital industry, we keep pace with the mission we have established.”

