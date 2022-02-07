SoCheers announces elevations to strengthen leadership

SoCheers, a digital-first full-service advertising agency, recently elevated some of its core team members from across verticals, namely Content and Brand Experience. The newly elevated members will now be a part of the senior management team, playing a pivotal role in the decision-making process.

Shivani Kamdar, who completed 7 years with the agency this month, has been elevated from Head of Content to Associate Creative Director. In this new role, she will be extending major support to all creative departments, with a core focus on growing the teams, harnessing talent and helping cultivate bigger and more meaningful campaigns for the clients. Keeping a business-centric approach, she will add value to the top as well as the bottom-line through her initiatives.

Tanvi Bosmia, who has been associated with SoCheers for more than 8 years, has been elevated from the position of Group Account Manager to Associate Account Director of the Brand Experience team. She will be handling the overall clientele of the agency, in charge of bringing in more revenue from a business point of view.

Aakash Gopalani, who was the Account Supervisor, has now been appointed as the Group Account Manager in the Brand Experience team. He will be handling the client communications along with managing a team of 20+ Account Management professionals. He will also be leading the strategic initiatives of 15+ brands' digital presence, followed by exploring newer revenue streams for the organization.

Commenting on these changes, Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers said, “Whether it's client management or content development, each of these newly elevated individuals bring something unique to the table with their wide-ranging industry experience. Shivani, Tanvi and Aakash have been relentlessly contributing to the growth of the agency with their stellar vision and dedication. As we look forward to expanding our client base, catering to brands across different industries like Finance, FMCG and D2C, and onboarding new talent this year, these elevations will be instrumental in achieving our target of 75% growth in 2022.”

