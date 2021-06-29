Snapchat & Adidas offer users a creative way to express themselves digitally

Snapchatters will see the adidas designs on their Bitmoji in a variety of places on Snapchat and beyond, including in Chat and games, on the Snap Map, in Lenses, and more

Snapchatters will now be able to dress their personal Bitmoji avatars in comfortable and stylish looks from the lifestyle and streetwear brand, Adidas. This collaboration aims to grow the future of streetwear culture with the next generation of Snapchatters, by offering users a creative and fun way to express themselves digitally with their friends. At present, over 200 million people use Bitmoji every day.

Classic Adidas tracksuit styles have been in the app since 2016, and now Snapchatters can choose from 12 new curated outfits, or they can customize their looks in unique ways to style the Adidas pieces. The collection will feature staple looks like the Adidas Originals Superstar J Sneakers, Adicolor Classics Trefoil Tee, Hoodies, and more. Additionally, the exciting range will offer the new & refreshed Adidas Forum Low Sneaker in multiple colorways before the physical styles are out in stores in the coming months. Fans will also try the next iteration of the iconic Forum silhouette on their digital selves before trying it in real life.

Commenting on the latest launch, Rajni Jacques, Head of Fashion & Beauty Partnerships at Snap Inc. said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with such an innovative, forward-thinking brand like Adidas. This partnership brings a natural synergy, as both companies aim to blend fashion, lifestyle, and streetwear culture on Bitmoji, and encourages Snapchatters and Bitmoji users to express themselves with the brands that truly resonate with them. With brands like Adidas embracing the world of digital fashion, your avatar can be authentically you.”

Snapchatters will see the adidas designs on their Bitmoji in a variety of places on Snapchat and beyond, including in Chat and games, on the Snap Map, in Lenses, and in personalized content like Bitmoji Stories.

How to access the adidas Styles in Snap:

Tap on your profile in the top-left corner.

Under ‘Bitmoji', tap ‘Change Outfit,’ which will open the Avatar Designer.

You’ll be taken directly to the Bitmoji Fashion wardrobe, where you can access the branded adidas styles.

In the bottom navigation bar, you’ll also see icons for additional pieces that you can separately select and customize the branded looks with, like tops, bottoms, outerwear and more.

