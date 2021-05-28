Snapchat sees 100% YoY growth in daily active users in India: Evan Spiegel

Snapchat has registered over 100% year-on-year growth in its daily active users (DAUs) in each of the last five quarters in India, said Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc.

Snapchat has reported 500 million monthly active users, about 40% of these are from outside of North America and Europe.

With this massive growth, the company has further decided to localise the app for the Indian users. To which Snapchat CFO Derek Andersen said, “We focused on India early because it has a large and fast-growing population of young smartphone users, high-speed mobile networks are expanding quickly, and GDP per capita is growing rapidly,” said.

Snapchat has already extended support for nine Indian languages along with a content discovery platform ‘Discover’ specifically for Indian audience. The platform has over 85 local channels.

Apart from this, Snap launched a 60-sec-video platform ‘Spotlight’ earlier in March, nine months after the country banned popular Chinese short video app TikTok.

In February, Snap has partnered with Indian short video destination Moj for integrating its recently launched Camera Kit. The integration allows Moj to leverage Snapchat’s AR capabilities and camera engagement to enrich the experiences available to its growing community.

In addition to announcing various new initiatives to support content creators on its platform, Snapchat is also planning to expand its services to be more local friendly and provide business opportunities to content creators.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)