Snap introduces astrological features

In times of stress and uncertainty, staying connected to friends has never been more important. Over a third of people in a Snapchat study (39%) say their friendships are more important to them now during the pandemic. And in today’s world where we feel farther than ever from our friends, there’s a new way to look to the stars as a way to stay close. This week, Snap will be launching new astrological features that can help friends stay better connected -- by showing personality traits and how they align with those of friends. It’s the ultimate compatibility chart from the stars. Snapchat partnered with Cosmopolitan U.S.’s astrologer, Aurora Tower, to provide chart readings to Snapchatters.

Snap stars Awez (Pisces ) and Nagma Mirajkar (Aquarius ) tried the feature and here is what they had to say, “Star signs have an amazing way of revealing some of our deepest character traits. Although they don't determine the strength of a friendship, they cana help us understand each other better. After all, most friendships begin with having something in common! I love that now you can see even more of this insight on Snapchat - a place where friendship has always felt special. With Astrology, we can continue learning and bonding with our closest friends.”

HERE IS HOW IT WORKS:

Astrological Profile

The Astrological Profile is a series of Snaps that cover the ten different planets (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, Pluto, Uranus) and an Astrology Profile Summary. You can send these Snaps to your friends, post to your Story, and save them to your camera roll!

You can also view your friends’ Astrological Profiles if you have added each other!

To access your Astrological Profile, go to your Profile and tap the Astrological Sign next to your name. Then enter your birthday, time of birth, and place of birth.

Astrological Compatibility

The friendship Compatibility Story contains a series of Snaps that cover five aspects (Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support, Harmony) and a compatibility summary. You can send these Snaps to your friends, post to your Story, and save them to your camera roll!

You can view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend if you and that friend have both opted in to Astrological Profiles. To view your Astrological Compatibility with a friend, go to their Friendship Profile and tap on their Astrological Sign next to their name!

MORE ON ASTROLOGY:

Available globally for Android and iOS users in English.

How to set up your Astrology Profile: