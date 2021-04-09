Shreyas Talpade launches OTT platform 'Nine Rãsã'

Shreyas Talpade is a renowned theatre artist, actor, producer and a director, who has now entered the start-up ecosystem as an entrepreneur with the launch of his OTT platform, Nine Rãsã. A platform exclusively designed for theatre and performing arts, Nine Rãsã is carefully developed to bring forth a unique blend of nine emotions, to thereby engage with, entertain and enrich the viewers.

Triggered by the fear of losing the essence of theatre and performing arts from the industry, Shreyas decided to pull up his socks and go back to the roots that taught him to stand and walk. He feels that there is a need for theatre to come to people if the people can’t reach it, for therein lies its true potential.

Nine Rãsã aims to re-ignite the offline theatre experience through the digital platform. The idea is to make theatre available and accessible by anyone, anytime and anywhere. The platform believes that the show must go online, and thus makes its way to smartphones and the living rooms of the audience. The platform is created with strong tech support to create an un-interrupted viewing and browsing experience.

Thrilled for the people who will finally have access to the platform, Shreyas expressed, “Theatre is one of the oldest and purest forms of entertainment. Amidst our busy lives and newer entertainment options available, theatre has taken a back-seat over the years, and that kept bothering me. In order to bring theatre back with similar vigor and excitement, this time was the most suitable. Through Nine Rãsã, we got an opportunity to not only enrich the lives of our audience through superior, original content but also collaborate with the entire theatre community at large!”

Nine Rãsã offers content in multiple variations including plays, skits, storytelling, stand-up across genres. The platform is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and English and plans to regularly introduce other languages to match the preferences of every audience set. The platform also ensures that there is no dearth of entertainment-rich content; it already has 100+ hours of pre-created original content, exclusively for Nine Rãsã, which is ready to go live in a phase-wise manner. The team is also already geared up to initiate a shoot for an additional 120 hours of content.

Nine Rãsã is available for download on Google as well Apple Play Stores. It also comes with an affordable subscription model to make it pocket-friendly for its viewers at Rs.59/month and 599/year. The associated cost is only for its premium plays while the remaining content can be availed free of cost. The platform has given an opportunity to several fresh talents, clubbed with seasoned artists, namely Manish Chaudhary, Vijay Kenkre, Sapna Sand, Rajendra Gupta, Muni Jha, Sejal Jha, Sanjay Narvekar, Atul Parchure, Vishakha Subhedar, Sanjay Mone, amongst others.

