Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO

Sandberg, who was the company’s No. 2 for 14 years, will continue to be on the Board

Sheryl Sandberg is moving out of Meta. She has helmed the No. 2 position at Meta as the company's Chief Operating Officer for 14 years.

Sandberg made the announcement on her Facebook page with a detailed post about her stint and the experiences.

"Today, I am sharing the news that after 14 years, I will be leaving Meta."

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg said in his comments: "The end of an era. In the 14 years we've worked together, you've architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company. I'm going to miss working alongside you every day, but grateful to have you as a lifelong friend. Thank you for all you've done for me and my family, for our company, and for millions of people around the world. You're a superstar."

She will, however, continue to be on the company's Board.

Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008 after moving out of Google.

