Sheryl Sandberg steps down as Meta COO

Sandberg, who was the company’s No. 2 for 14 years, will continue to be on the Board

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 2, 2022 8:30 AM  | 1 min read
Sherly

Sheryl Sandberg is moving out of Meta. She has helmed the No. 2 position at Meta as the company's Chief Operating Officer for 14 years.

Sandberg made the announcement on her Facebook page with a detailed post about her stint and the experiences.

"Today, I am sharing the news that after 14 years, I will be leaving Meta."

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg said in his comments: "The end of an era. In the 14 years we've worked together, you've architected our ads business, hired great people, forged our management culture, and taught me how to run a company. I'm going to miss working alongside you every day, but grateful to have you as a lifelong friend. Thank you for all you've done for me and my family, for our company, and for millions of people around the world. You're a superstar."

She will, however, continue to be on the company's Board.

Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008 after moving out of Google.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mark zuckerberg Sheryl sandberg Facebook Meta Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
digital marketing

Airtel-Jio-Vi all set to challenge Google-Facebook duopoly in digital advertising market
2 hours ago

Ferzad Palia

The next 12 to 14 months will be important for Voot Select: Ferzad Palia
2 hours ago

Vi Ads

Vi launches AI/ML-driven adtech platform 'Vi Ads'
18 hours ago