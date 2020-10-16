Shark Tank Season 12 to stream on Voot Select on Oct 17

The critically-acclaimed show will be available to Indian viewers at the same time as in the US

Premiering internationally, season 12 of Shark Tank will be available to viewers in India at the same time as the US, streaming exclusively on Voot Select on Saturday, October 17, along with a double-episode television premiere on Colors Infinity on Saturday, October 24 at 9 pm.

Showcasing the latest season alongside the US on the streaming platform and television, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Every new season of Shark Tank sees its popularity go through the roof in India. Bringing the show to Voot Select has seen a multi-fold growth in viewership, thus for the new season, we decided to go a step further by streaming the show on the same day as its US telecast. Which will be followed by a double-episode premiere on Colors Infinity for television audience in India.”

He further added, “This season is even more unique, as the show adapts to the harsh consequences of the pandemic and many of the products and ideas being featured have evolved as a direct result to the new reality of life around the world. Shark Tank has been a source of inspiration for viewers globally, motivating aspiring entrepreneurs to go the extra mile in realizing their start-up dream.”

Season 12 of the show was filmed for the first time ever in Las Vegas, and our favourite Sharks in the new season are joined by new guest-Sharks – Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS and co-founder of Madefor, Kendra Scott, founder and CEO, Kendra Scott, LLC and Kevin Harrington, American entrepreneur and business thought leader.

Shark Tank has become a culturally defining series that gives people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. This season will feature more pandemic-related innovations and products on the show. And the entrepreneurs are hungrier than ever before, having to already experience the major negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they pitch not only for their business but also a last-resort to their livelihood.