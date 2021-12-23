ShareChat and Moj collaborate with Star Sports for Pro Kabaddi League

Social media platform ShareChat and short video app Moj have teamed up with Star Sports to promote Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) across social media.

“This strategic collaboration will not only provide millions of sports enthusiasts access to Pro Kabaddi League content, but also drive far more scale for the league through the platforms’ audio chatroom feature and vast creator ecosystem,” the company said.

“The 340 million strong ShareChat and Moj community will get a chance to engage over Pro Kabaddi League matches, performances and watch match highlights, behind the scene footage and interviews of their favourite players. In addition to this, by curating a special category for Pro Kabbadi League in ShareChat and Moj, the matches will also be promoted via the creator ecosystem activation campaigns,” they added.

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat & Moj commenting on this association said, “We're thrilled to associate with Star Sports for the upcoming Pro Kabbadi League. We are constantly curating our content to bring new and engaging experiences for our community on the platforms. An association with our country’s favourite sport like Kabaddi will generate a lot of excitement and fun amongst our community and I believe it's a great opportunity to bring the game alive. While our audio chatroom feature has been gaining immense popularity, this association will also enable us to introduce a novel way of experiencing sports events such as the Pro Kabbadi League.”

A Star Sports spokesperson said, “We're delighted to collaborate with ShareChat and Moj to reach their strong monthly active user community across Tier 2, 3 cities and metros alike. We're looking forward to amplifying our engagement with the Kabaddi fans by utilizing the platforms’ popularity amongst users across India.”







Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)