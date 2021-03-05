Screening needed as some OTT platforms show pornography: Supreme Court

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit in the Tandav case when the observation was made

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that some shows and web series on OTT platforms should be screened for pornographic content. The apex court asked the government to place its recently-framed regulations before it by tomorrow.

The SC bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy said that some regulations are needed as in some cases, pornography is being shown on such platforms and a balance has to be maintained.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Amazon Prime Video’s Aparna Purohit in the Tandav case.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta also agreed with the bench’s recommendation and added that content on OTT platforms also feature bad language. Mehta was appearing for UP government since the FIR in the Tandav case was filed in Allahabad.

Purohit’s consel Mukul Rohatgi told the bench that since the government’s digital media guidelines are not applicable to his client as the rules were only framed a week ago. The case, he said, was shocking since Purohit is neither the producer nor the director of the show, but merely an employee of Amazon.

