SC rejects Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan's plea against Delhi Assembly committee's summons

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan against a Delhi Assembly panel's summons to him in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Mohan had moved SC seeking stay on the summons issued by Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee.

A bench consisting of Justice SK Kaul, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Hrishikesh Roy called the challenge by the Facebook India chief as “premature”. The bench asked him to appear before the Peace and Harmony committee. It also said that any representative of Facebook can choose not to answer questions outside the Assembly’s domain.



The bench also noted that the committee cannot don the role of a prosecuting agency. It further stated that the committee would have no jurisdiction over issues like law and order of Delhi, which comes under the Central government. “Because of the nature of the riots, the Assembly without transgressing into any field of the Union under 7 Schedule can look into the issue,” the bench said.



It also took exception to certain statements made by the committee about making Facebook a co-accused in the chargesheet which is outside its scope.

