Saregama strikes global licensing deal with YouTube

Users can now create content using Saregama’s catalogue on YouTube

Saregama announced a global deal with YouTube for YouTube Shorts.

This partnership will allow users to create Shorts on YouTube using Saregama’s catalogue of songs.

The short content format is very popular among audiences and creators as it is a very inclusive way of expressing thoughts, emotions, mood or experiences in a more vibrant, personal, engaging and meaningful manner.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)