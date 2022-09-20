Salesforce and WhatsApp announce partnership

Salesforce and WhatsApp have announced a new strategic partnership that will allow Salesforce customers to connect with their customers and build new messaging experiences on WhatsApp. The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post.

“We're partnering with Salesforce so all businesses that use their platform can use WhatsApp business messages to answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns, and sell directly in chat. More and more people prefer to communicate with businesses over text. That's why we launched our Cloud API earlier this year and are now partnering with Salesforce,” read the post.

WhatsApp-first business messaging will bring the companies’ best-in-class capabilities to deliver modern, convenient, integrated, and personalized experiences between people and businesses, worldwide. This integration will transform how brands connect seamlessly with consumers through conversational engagement across marketing, commerce, and service interactions. And, companies will activate their customers directly through the brand new Genie, a new data platform powering the world's first real-time CRM that delivers seamless, highly personalized experiences across sales, service, marketing, and commerce. This enables companies to target those audiences with real-time data that informs Click-to-WhatsApp ads on Facebook and Instagram to drive customers to a one-to-one messaging experience, read a statement.

The new integration will enable brands to easily customize their experience to connect with their customers in a fast, simple, and personal way to answer questions, provide support, and promote and sell products. This increases engagement, loyalty, convenience, interaction, and satisfaction for both the brand and the customer.

