Sakal Media Group appoints Quintype as its digital publishing partner

Sakal Media Group has chosen Quintype as its preferred digital publishing partner to widen its digital presence. Sakal will rely on the breadth and depth of Quintype, including the capabilities in content management, monetization, audience engagement, real-time analytics, omnichannel content distribution, API access and multi-site support, to provide a seamless experience to readers and powerful collaboration tools to publishing teams.



Sakal’s digital transformation journey with Quintype will begin with its flagship website. The transformation will be powered by Quintype’s Bold, a cutting-edge content management system that helps manage, publish, share and monetize the content on all social channels, platforms and devices effortlessly.



“Our readers’ needs and expectations of how they consume content is ever-changing and the current pandemic situation has accelerated the digital shift. Quintype will give us the agility to innovate quickly and provide a seamless and secure experience while delivering the reliability and performance our readers have come to expect from us for more than 85 years,” said Abhijit Pawar, Managing Director, Sakal Media Group.



As the media industry shifts from mobile-first to mobile-only content strategy, Quintype is helping content creators capture the new landscape of audiences and linking it with monetization.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Sakal on their digital journey. We believe in empowering the publishers and providing a seamless digital publishing experience so that they can focus their energies on putting out quality content. Sakal has been at the forefront of quality journalism and we are excited to support and accelerate their growth,” said Chirdeep Shetty, Chief Executive Officer, Quintype India Pvt. Ltd.



Sakal has signed Quintype for its full suite of digital publishing products, including their cutting-edge CMS BOLD, subscription management system Accesstype, audience engagement solution Metype, mobile apps and their website development tool Page Builder.

