Deccan Herald & Prajavani join hands with Quintype’s AI digital experience platform
Quintype’s digital experience platform empowers the editorial team with custom workflows, bi-directional print-to-digital syndication and innovative storytelling formats
Quintype has announced its collaboration with The Printers Mysore of Deccan Herald and Prajavani. This partnership has facilitated The Printers Mysore in doubling its active user base and maintaining stable website traffic.
The Printers Mysore aims to harness the power of its influential media brands to enhance its digital media presence for the next-generation news consumers.
In this journey, Quintype, with its AI-powered newsroom growth platform and deep digital publishing expertise, stood out as the ideal partner for The Printers Mysore's progressive digital approach.
This strategic collaboration has enabled Deccan Herald and Prajavani to bolster its digital-first newsroom approach. They adopted Quintype's flagship News CMS platform, hosted on AWS, which comes fully equipped with all essential editorial features and the added benefit of seamless bi-directional print-to-digital syndication. Remarkably, over 2 million stories were migrated to Quintype’s platform without any dip in website traffic. Furthermore, most of their URLs now achieve a "Good" rating in Google's Core Web Vitals assessment.
“Our aim was to enhance our tech stack to offer our readers unparalleled experiences with a great design that is Clean, Crisp and Contemporary. The new platform aligned perfectly with our editorial team's criteria, including efficient workflow management. The entire Quintype team, from tech to product to support, was physically present in our office during the go-live of the new Prajavani and Deccan Herald websites. They closely worked with our team throughout the process, ensuring a smooth transition,” said Sitaraman Shankar, CEO of The Printers Mysore and Editor of Deccan Herald.
"We're thrilled to team up with The Printers Mysore, a media titan in India boasting nearly 9 million print readers and an impressive over 100 million monthly pageviews," expressed Chirdeep Shetty, CEO at Quintype. “Our DXP platform is designed to aid publishers in reducing website downtime and amplifying traffic. It's a robust tool for efficient content generation and omnichannel distribution powered by a state-of-the-art tech stack."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
InMobi partners with Ad Net Zero to reduce carbon footprint in advertising
InMobi will align with the organization's five-step plan designed to reduce emissions arising from ad operations like media planning, awards, etc.
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 4:33 PM | 4 min read
InMobi announced its strategic partnership with Ad Net Zero, the climate action program with the mission to accelerate the decarbonization of the advertising industry. This collaboration underscores InMobi's resolute commitment to sustainability, aligning with Ad Net Zero's mission to revolutionize the advertising landscape through decarbonization initiatives spanning ad production, distribution, and publication.
The global advertising industry is at a critical juncture, as it grapples with the environmental impact of its operations. Recent statistics underscore the urgency of the issue, with the internet’s greenhouse gas emissions comprising approximately 4% of the global total – surpassing even the aviation sector. Notably, the energy required to serve one million ad impressions is equivalent to the carbon produced by manufacturing 2.4 million plastic straws.
Recognizing the growing importance of sustainability in business decisions, InMobi has taken a proactive step by aligning itself with Ad Net Zero. As a leader in the ad tech industry, InMobi recognizes the significance of demonstrating sustainability efforts to both its existing clients and potential partners. A recent Deloitte survey highlights that 98% of consumers believe brands are responsible for contributing to a better world, and a considerable portion of consumers prefer to be patrons of sustainable brands.
By joining forces with Ad Net Zero, InMobi embarks on a journey to align with the organization's five-step plan, designed to minimize the carbon footprint of advertising:
- Reduce emissions from advertising business operations
- Decrease emissions stemming from advertising production
- Diminish emissions from media planning and buying
- Lessen advertising emissions from awards and events
- Harness advertising's potential to drive behavioral change
InMobi's dedication to sustainability extends beyond rhetoric to measurable action. InMobi Exchange, powered by Microsoft Azure which boasts of complete carbon neutrality, stands as a testament to its commitment. Furthermore, data gleaned from the Microsoft Azure Impact Emissions Dashboard showcases InMobi's impressive emission reduction metrics:
- InMobi's emission factor ranks within the top fifth percentile compared to average server emission factors
- Server usage demonstrates a remarkable 80-90% higher green efficiency compared to alternative on-premise solutions, even high-efficiency ones
- Direct SDK integrations, paired with machine learning, have driven emission reductions of up to 30%
"InMobi's partnership with Ad Net Zero symbolizes our dedication to ushering in a more sustainable era for the advertising industry," states Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi. "We are proud to stand alongside fellow tech companies and agencies, united in the pursuit of a greener, more responsible future. By fully embracing Ad Net Zero's comprehensive plan, we are steadfast in our commitment to minimizing our environmental impact while advancing the power of advertising."
"Ad Net Zero is thrilled to work with InMobi as they support more sustainable advertising solutions, contributing to our collective global impact. InMobi’s commitment is another significant step toward an eco-friendly future for the industry,” says John Osborn, Director of Ad Net Zero in the U.S.
InMobi’s partnership with Ad Net Zero follows its global sustainability commitment to Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), where InMobi is undergoing a 24-month goal validation process, at the end of which InMobi will commit to ambitious Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions reduction targets in line with SBTi sector guidelines and the GHG Protocol standards.
“Our partnership with Ad Net Zero strengthens and accelerates InMobi’s commitment to creating a more sustainable advertising ecosystem,” said Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at InMobi. “By embracing Ad Net Zero’s comprehensive five-step plan, InMobi will be able to further reduce carbon emissions, minimizing our environmental impact while advancing the power of advertising across the globe."
InMobi also continues its partnership for the second year with Givsly, the leading purpose driven B2B marketing solution, and shared the stage with Givsly, Dentsu, and IPG Brands at Cannes Lions 2023 to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and the path that can be taken for a sustainable ad tech stack.
Recently, InMobi served as the primary audience partner in AdTechCares’ campaign with Project Drawdown, a nonprofit organization working to reduce greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere. AdTechCares is a 501 (c)(3) organization that leverages ad tech to combat misinformation and keep humanity well, and InMobi is a founding member.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MIB mulling introduction of OTT, DTH regulation bill
The bill is likely to be addressed after next year's general elections
By e4m Staff | Sep 15, 2023 9:20 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is mulling the introduction of a new bill to regulate broadcasting services like OTT apps and DTH services, as per media reports.
The bill is likely to be addressed after the next year's general elections.
As per the report, the OTT broadcasting regulation will be taken up separately. According to a person quote in the report, broadcasting was earlier under communication in the telecom bill but it has been now removed from the definition.
Meanwhile, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is planning to bring out a consultation paper for matters related to OTT players. The regulatory body is looking to deliberate on MIB overseeing the content regulation and MeitY handling the carriage part.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Scrolling up or down: Where is India's digital news business headed?
As advertisers tightened their purse strings, media players faced a muted growth on their digital platforms in Q1 FY24. Veterans from the industry share the cause & effect of the situation
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 15, 2023 8:33 AM | 6 min read
As the first two quarters for the fiscal year 2023-24 come to a wrap, news publishers are not only experiencing tectonic shifts in their print and broadcast media business, but their digital arm too is facing dynamic consumer shifts.
In an increasingly converged world, besides making sense on ROI matrices, digital offers extended reach at a very low cost, an ability to engage with the viewers in a two-way conversation, co-opt them into the content creation process, empower them by giving them a voice and retain them. The cost and business efficiencies clearly operate at many levels, says Sanjay Trehan, a digital and new media advisor.
According to a study by Reuters Institute, India is a strongly mobile-focused market where 72 percent readers access news through smartphones and just 35 percent via computers. However, despite the glittery user penetration numbers, advertisers, it seems, are not finding it worth investing their money in digital news publisher platforms.
For NDTV, the revenue was down by 35 percent in Q1 of 2023-24 due to lower advertising spends both on broadcasting and digital. Nevertheless, despite low advertisement spends, digital business remained profitable. For Network18 as well, revenue was flattish during the quarter as a weak advertising environment had an impact on the digital segment.
Jagran Prakashan Media’s Q1 FY24 digital revenue stood at Rs 14.43 crores as against Rs 16.78 crores in Q1-23. Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Jagran Prakashan Limited, stated in the financial results that “Digital business had nearly the same revenue as in Q1 of the previous year partly because of unfavourable market conditions and partly because of inability to monetise the consumer base to the expected level.”
The Indian Express experienced a slowdown in ad revenue in the last two quarters but subscribers and events business performed well, according CEO Sanjay Sindhwani.
Focussing on sector-wise advertisers, Sindhwani underlined that the IT sector, which spends majorly on digital, has been severely impacted in the economic slowdown. The auto sector has supply chain issues where their order books are full but delivery is an issue. Now, because they are overbooked, advertising is not required for them, he said. Edtech is somewhat tumbling now, which has also resulted in layoffs and cost-cuts. In fact, the whole startup sector has been cost cutting heavily. Gaming was still big but has not seen much growth in the recent past due to regulatory issues and their restrictions on advertising.
For Republic, over the past year or so, there has been a significant shift in direct advertising towards digital publishers along with the always-growing network demand, shared Tapan Sharma, Head of Digital, Republic. The network’s revenue has also grown alongside the continuous growth of revenue in the industry.
Sharma believes the drop in advertisers is happening because advertisers and agencies have now become more aware, vigilant, and methodical with digital ad spending and campaign management. They are looking for better Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and improving campaign efficiency.
“As a result, publishers who have not prepared themselves well to address the ever-evolving media planning and buying environment may be facing the challenges of monetising via advertising,” added Sharma.
Digital business sustains on two factors - Advertisers and subscribers. On one hand, where the advertisers are declining, publishers are generating quality content to increase their subscriber base who are ready to pay for paywalled content.
Trehan added, “For content behind paywalls to work, it has to be exclusive, differentiated, value-added and premium in nature viz. data and research. The more one has this kind of content, the better will be their subscription traction. Based on this Karmic principle, NYT today has about ten million subscribers, perhaps the most of any publisher in the world.”
The advertising revenue is further split into two - direct and programmatic. Publishers who have been heavily dependent on the latter have faced declining revenues because they have lost the traffic due to certain changes in Google and Facebook’s policies.
Pradeep Gairola, Business Head- Digital, The Hindu, has seen a positive growth in subscription revenue but not a large one. Fifty percent of their revenue comes via subscriptions and paywall content. The direct to programmatic advertising ratio for Hindu currently is at 70:30 split.
But there are obstacles for publishers who are more dependent on subscribers than advertisers too. Major one being, the subscriber revenue is not about acquisition but retention. And, Indian publishers have retention rates much lower than international publishers.
Gairola highlighted, “When we approached the business ages ago, we lacked the wisdom that this is not an acquisition business but a retention business. Retention depends a lot on what kind of audience you have been able to acquire. Secondly, what have you done to ensure that the audience builds a relationship with you and builds a habit around you.”
It is a pertinent industry problem because Indians are accustomed to free content. Unlike other countries, news in India has always been fragmented as an industry and has never charged a penny to its readers. This is also why The New York Times, The Guardian, and other international publishers have higher retention rates.
According to Sharma, the newspaper industry has not really made any significant increment in the subscription fee for the past many years. Whereas a digital news consumer was never asked to pay anything to read or watch news by Indian digital news publishers at large.
“Additionally, the sheer amount of content we are generating, we are not able to communicate or showcase the same to the reader. We haven't been able to establish to the reader how we add value,” shared The Hindu executive.
Further Sindhwani added, as a news publication, if one has to do credible content then it costs money. Customers need to appreciate and value good content in order to be able to pay money for it. The sooner the audience will understand that, the sooner they will be able to differentiate between free content and paid quality content.
Trehan also observed a trend of upward revision of subscription rates for digital when bundled with other value offerings. As more and more products are being bundled along with the main offering, rates are being hiked. Games, puzzles, premium content, exclusive videos are now becoming a part of the 'All Access' subscription.
Sharma believes news subscriptions in India will see significant growth over the next two to four years and publishers will certainly need to focus on offering discrete quality content consistently for paid users.
“The Indian digital news readers are now much more evolved and so is the industry. Within the next few years, the industry will experience habit creation amongst the users of paying for a digital news subscription. This has already started happening in the metros and will further grow in the rest of the markets,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI to spread awareness about emerging technologies
In order to educate consumers about the rapidly evolving digital landscape, TRAI has released a draft of Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023, for stakeholder comments
By e4m Staff | Sep 14, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
The proposed amendment would enable the Authority to register capable consumer organisations having wider reach to work in more than five states!
In order to educate consumers about the rapidly evolving digital landscape, emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (loT), the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a draft of Registration of Consumer Organisations (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 for stakeholders' comments.
The authority has felt a need to register national-level consumer organisations, having a presence in multiple states. UTs having the capability and experience in campaigning and conducting theme-based events by developing awareness material can provide an interface between consumers and the authority.
The proposed amendment will enable TRAI to register capable consumer organisations having a wider reach to work in more than five states and UTs under national-level registration. It simplifies the registration process for such consumer organisations.
TRAI has said that in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, emerging technologies like 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (loT) hold immense potential for the betterment of the lives of consumers. The use cases of these technologies can be helpful for different sections of society. AI and loT offer communities various opportunities to access real-time market information, optimise resource management, and enhance crop yields. AI-powered weather forecasts coupled with loT sensor aids may help farmers to take informed agricultural decisions. 5G-enabled high-speed connectivity empowers businesses and startups with AI-driven analytics to improve production, supply chains, and customer experiences, fostering global competition.
"Online education and remote healthcare through 5G enhanced services in remote areas, while loT-driven disaster prediction and response systems boost environmental sustainability and disaster resilience for vulnerable communities. These technologies, when harnessed effectively, can drive inclusive growth, enhance accessibility, and bridge socio-economic gaps," said TRAI.
TRAI also said that consumer organisations can play a supporting role in raising awareness about the benefits accrued out of these emerging technologies, particularly to the marginalised communities, the people in rural areas for bridging the digital divide.
For conducting theme-based events, these organisations can assist TRAI while explaining the use cases of these technologies, educate consumers of different sections such as women, farmers, fisheries, students etc. about their potential benefits, and also propagate cyber hygiene and make consumers aware of data privacy.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI releases consultation paper to boost ‘digital inclusion’
The regulatory body has emphasised the importance of a strong policy framework among stakeholders to ensure individuals' engagement in digital economic activities
By Sonam Saini | Sep 14, 2023 4:19 PM | 3 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a Consultation Paper (CP) on "Digital Inclusion in the Era of Emerging Technologies".
The consultation paper aims to explore and address the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of emerging technologies with a focus on ensuring inclusivity for all segments of society and industries particularly Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
TRAI said that in today's world, being connected online has become a way of life. "Connectivity works as an essential tool for everyday functions such as accessing information, receiving basic services, working remotely, pursuing education, conducting financial transactions, and staying connected with loved ones."
“TRAI recognizes that digital inclusion is crucial empowerment of every citizen of the country at right moment, failing which the gaps in access of digital services may widen further and thereby depriving large segments of the society from an inclusive growth along with others who are well connected and availing the benefits of the digital services. In the consultation paper.”
The body has emphasized the need for a robust policy framework and collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure the participation of individuals in digital economic activities.
According to the TRAI release, India has made remarkable progress in digital transformation, emerging as the world's second-largest telecom market in terms of subscribers. The country has experienced significant growth in mobile broadband subscriptions and internet usage, along with a substantial reduction in data costs. The government's initiatives such as Digital India, National Digital Communications Policy 2018, National Broadband Mission 2019, BharatNet, Common Service Centres (CSCs), and Universal Service Obligation Fund (USaF) have played a pivotal role in expanding connectivity and promoting digital inclusion across the nation.
The release also highlighted the success story of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)for an inclusive financial society has been well-acknowledged across the world. The Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM)trinity has played a pivotal role in transparent direct benefit transfers of welfare subsidies to bank accounts of the underserved.
In the consultation paper, TRAI has analysed various gaps in digital inclusion present in the country such as the mobile internet usage gap, rural-urban internet penetration disparities, gender gaps in internet access, etc. as well as gaps identified from some global indices. Proactively prioritizing inclusion can create an ecosystem that benefits every individual, fostering a more equitable and accessible digital economy.
"The rapid pace of technological advancements and launch of 5G enabled services including Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning based services and the associated costs of adopting and utilizing these technologies can widen the digital divide further, particularly for marginalized communities and underserved regions. Unequal access of infrastructure, limited digital literacy, and affordability issues could hinder the equitable distribution and utilization of emerging technologies, exacerbating existing disparities in digital inclusion. To ensure comprehensive digital inclusion, it is imperative to address the gaps which are likely to arise due to emerging technologies."
TRAI has also identified various challenges being faced by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)sector in the country from the adoption of new and emerging digital technology solutions.
The written comments on the issues for consultation are invited from the stakeholders by 16 October 2023 and counter comments by 31 October 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
KFC India ropes in PivotConsult to enhance customer experience
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 2:28 PM | 1 min read
Looking to enhance customer life cycle and optimise lifetime value across offline stores and online touchpoints, KFC India has partnered with PivotConsult, the MarTech arm of PivotRoots - a Havas Company.
As part of the mandate, PivotConsult will deploy data-driven customer segments and campaigns for KFC India, enabling the brand to deliver an enhanced customer experience.
Commenting on the partnership, Aparna Bhawal, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC India, said, “As a brand, KFC is constantly working towards improving ease, access, and value for our consumers. Our partnership with PivotConsult is a testament to this commitment. We look forward to unlocking newer engagement opportunities & further improving customer lifetime value with this partnership.”
“It is an exciting time to partner with KFC India and take the brand through its next chapter of growth and transformation. With PivotConsult at the helm, managing the customer lifecycle, the blend of strategy, creativity, data, and technology will help KFC India craft omnichannel, personalized customer journeys, drive acquisitions, and increase customer lifetime value,” said Yogesh Kothari, Global Business Head, PivotConsult.
“By implementing customer experience with marketing technology and leveraging customer lifecycle management strategies, PivotConsult is helping Indian brands boost marketing efficiency and increase their customers' lifecycle value, paving the way for sustainable business growth,” said Abhimanyu Vyas, Business Head, PivotConsult.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sociowash bags Lead’s social media mandate
The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office
By e4m Desk | Sep 14, 2023 10:26 AM | 1 min read
Sociowash, an integrated advertising agency, has secured the Social Media mandate of Lead, a school edtech company, in a multi-agency pitch. Under the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for boosting Lead’s social media presence and increasing the brand visibility of the edtech school brand by deploying creative campaigns, from the agency’s Mumbai office, stated a press release.
Commenting on the win, Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LEAD in their mission of making excellent learning accessible and affordable for every child in India, with a focus on boosting student confidence by building 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration and Critical Thinking. Through this collaboration, Sociowash will leverage its extensive experience and industry insights to develop and execute Social Media strategies that align with LEAD's core values and objectives.”
Anupam Gurani, Chief Business and Marketing Officer, Lead, said, "At Lead, we believe in the transformative power of education and technology. Partnering with Sociowash allows us to harness the potential of Social Media to further our mission of revolutionizing schooling in India. We are excited to collaborate with Sociowash in crafting engaging campaigns that connect with our diverse school audience and inspire positive change."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube