Infidigit bags SEO mandate for ixigo

Infidigit, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, has bagged the SEO mandate for ixigo travel portal. ixigo is an intelligent, AI-based travel app offering train, flight and bus bookings across its platforms.

Travel & tourism was one of the most impacted industries from the pandemic. The industry initially saw a 90% dip after the lockdown was announced last year. With lockdowns and travel restrictions now lifted, domestic tourism and leisure travel is slowly recovering.

Infidigit will help the brand build a strong SEO strategy for three categories: trains, flights, and buses. As part of the mandate, the agency will increase search ranking for ixigo’s keywords, improve keyword results, optimise the website for organic search, and provide other technical SEO services.

Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of Infidigit, “The travel and tourism industry, which is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic needs to be lifted and promoted safely. With ixigo and our tailor-made SEO practices and expertise in digital, our focus will be to improve the keyword rankings for ixigo. ”

Manan Bajoria, AVP - Growth & Marketing at ixigo, “In wake of the vaccine roll out this year, there is a renewed sense of optimism and traveller confidence is becoming stronger. Demand and search queries for travel are increasing MoM, making this the right time to harness the power of organic search. We are happy to partner with Infidigit to strengthen search traffic and drive further growth.”

