Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms launch short-video app Platfom

Rolling Stone India, Creativeland Asia and Jio Platforms Limited, have come together to launch the go-to short-video app for entertainers, Platfom™. It is poised to be the ultimate destination for star entertainers, with an ecosystem built for organic growth and steady monetization. It is the social home for singers, musicians, actors, comedians, dancers, fashion designers, and all creators influencing the culture.

Platfom™ is powered by the tech infrastructure of Jio Platforms Limited, the force behind the meteoric rise of India’s leading telecom operator ‘Jio’ and the force behind platforms across Jio Media, Entertainment and Digital Apps.

An abode for entertainers, Platfom™, will be celebrated through a red-carpet launch event on November 24, 2022, led by the creme de la creme of the industry. The event will be graced with the presence of esteemed board members from Rolling Stone, Warner Music India, and Jio Platforms Limited.

The first 100 founding members on the app are by invite-only and are distinguished with the golden tick verification on their profiles. These members are eligible to invite new artist members to sign up through referral programs and will be the first to preview new features added to the ecosystem. And soon, the app will also be open to creators from across verticals.

Platfom™ does not prioritise paid algorithms that define growth but instead allows creators to rise through the ranks and reputation - organically, resulting in the monetization of their talent and a continued stream of revenue for the creators. This will be done through the silver, blue and red tick verifications which are based on fanbase growth and content engagement - not paid promotions.

The ‘Book Now’ button on all creator profiles allows users, fans and brands to interact with artists and quickly get booked for gigs of all types, partnerships, white-label content production, and more. Additionally, creators will be featured in the Rolling Stone India digital editorials, get premium verification, and monetise their skills through in-app bookings.

The Rolling Stone India ‘Cover of the week’ will soon be a reality for all artists. Platfom aims to empower the creators’ realm and is the only app that helps bridge the gap between them and infinite opportunities. The app has started onboarding talent on the beta version and will go fully live in January 2023.

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder & Chairman of Creativeland Asia Group and Founder of Platfom™, said, “Platfomᵀᴹ is all set to disrupt short-form social media for entertainers and creators. We are excited to move the creator economy needle from “watch me” to “book me”. It has several intelligent monetisation features coming soon to help entertainers and creators monetise their skills and talent like never before. We are combining the stature and authority of Rolling Stone India with the might of the Jio ecosystem and the creative innovation of Creativeland Asia to give the voice of emerging talent more power. And, catapult upcoming entertainers across music, cinema, comedy, dance and more to stardom through Platfom™.”

Kiran Thomas, CEO of Jio Platforms said, “Our mission at Jio Platforms is to use the power of data, digital and cutting-edge technologies to craft reimagined solutions and experiences for our customers, thereby helping them deliver differentiated market offerings and business growth. As part of the RIL group we have successfully delivered India-scale platforms and solutions across multiple industry verticals including telecom, media, retail, manufacturing, financial services, education and healthcare. We are delighted to partner with Rolling Stone India and Creativeland Asia to create Platfom, a world-class product that enhances the creator journey at every step with a whole host of pioneering offerings for Indian creators.

