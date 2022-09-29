Josh Talk partners with Jio Platforms Limited

Josh Talks has announced its partnership with Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) to expand its viewership in Tier II & Tier III cities in India. Through this partnership, Josh Talks’ content will be available to Jio Set-Top-Box’s 5 million subscribers in 8 regional languages.

This will allow Jio-STB subscribers access to Josh Talks’ 8 channels and over 200+ hours of programming. Josh Talks’ inspirational and motivational videos will be available on the platform in Hindi, English, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. This association will amplify Josh Talks’ digital presence significantly, leveraging Jio’s extensive user base. It also enables Jio STB to expand its offerings from entertainment and sports to content that is more focused on education and inspiration. Notably, the content is already live and can be viewed by anyone with a Jio STB connection.

“We are excited to host Josh Talks on Jio platforms as we believe they are creating meaningful content that is impacting millions across India. This association will offer Jio users’ easy access to content that is inspirational and actionable and we look forward to expanding our presence together”, said R V Balasubramaniam Iyer (Vice President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited).

Commenting on the partnership, Pawan Kumar Sharma (Business Head, Josh Talks) said, “We are thrilled to partner with Jio Platforms Ltd as there are strong synergies between the brands. While we are creating content in regional languages that is relevant and relatable to the masses, Reliance Jio has built a robust content distribution network amongst the grassroots of India. This partnership will help us bring our unique and inspirational content to a new set of digitally active users and get us closer to our goal of taking josh to every household in India.”

Josh Talks runs India’s largest network of non-entertainment channels on YouTube in 10 regional languages and 5 content categories. These channels give the youth access to relatable role models who inspire and inform them about critical career decisions. They have a monthly viewership of 100 million and a subscriber base of 17+ million in India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)