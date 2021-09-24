Sandeep Balani joins Jio Platforms

Balani has joined from Outbrain where he was the head of India operations

Sandeep Balani has moved on from Outbrain as Head of India to join Jio Platforms. In his new role, he will be responsible for building supply for Jio platforms across e-commerce, gaming, OTT and news.

Balani was named Outbrain’s Head Of India in 2017 and worked extensively in advancing the market penetration of the entire range of Outbrain’s product portfolio, managing both the Publisher and Advertiser sides of the business to deliver a more holistic approach to the company's activity in the region. He was functional in launching Outbrain and Zemanta platforms into the Indian market.

Prior to that, Balani was Outbrain’s Director of Business Development for Engage in India and focused on securing and strengthening relationships with the region’s most premium publishers.

A seasoned digital leader in the publishing and media industry, Balani has more than 16 years of experience as a senior sales executive, having previously worked at Komli Media.

