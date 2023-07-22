Jio Platforms’ net profit up 12.5%, record-high gross rev in Q1
The company announced the addition of over 9 million net subscribers in the quarter
Jio Platforms’ Q1 of FY24 results showcased a record-high gross revenue at 30,640 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y. The company’s EBITDA for the quarter was a record ₹13,116 crore, up 14.8% Y-o-Y. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5,098 crore up 12.5% Y-o-Y.
“Jio network leadership drives 9+ million net subscriber addition, and 25GB of per capita data consumption; Jio’s total data traffic jumped 28.3% Y-o-Y to 33.2 billion GB for the quarter; Voice traffic grew 7.2% to 1.34 trillion minutes,” said the company.
With 9.2 million net subscribers added in the quarter, its monthly churn also reduced to 1.8%. The platform's customer base stood at 448.5 million as on 30th June 2023.
Jio’s ARPU increased 2.8% YoY to Rs 180.5 driven by a better subscriber mix and ramp-up of wireline business . 5G adoption and FTTH ramp-up drives strong 28.3% YoY growth in data usage as monthly data traffic on Jio network crosses 11 Exabytes during the quarter.
The platform also said that it has deployed over 115,000 sites with 690,000 5G cells covering more than 90% census towns and is leading in terms of both network availability and customer experience.
Commenting on the results, Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said: “Reliance’s strong operating and financial performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of our diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to demand across industrial and consumer segments. Jio’s wide range of quality offerings at affordable price points has enabled strong growth in subscriber base, which reflects in the financial performance of the digital services business. Accelerated roll-out of Jio’s True 5G services is propelling the nation’s digital transformation at an unprecedented pace. In another step towards democratizing internet in India, Jio launched the “JioBharat” Phone Platform, making internet technology accessible and affordable to every Indian. Retail business delivered robust growth, with fast-paced store additions and steady growth in footfalls. The contribution of Digital and New Commerce initiatives is scaling up, delivering value to consumers and providing synergistic benefits to merchant partners."
Sachin Tendulkar and JetSynthesys announce launch of Sachin Saga Pro Cricket
The game features the best innings and shots of the Master Blaster
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 4:26 PM | 3 min read
Simulated cricket gaming franchise company, JetSynthesys, has announced the launch of the Sachin Saga Pro Cricket (SSPC) mobile game. Building upon the success of the widely acclaimed Sachin Saga Cricket Champions (Sachin Tendulkar’s Official cricket game) with 30 million+ downloads, this new game promises an immersive and authentic cricketing experience for mobile gaming enthusiasts worldwide.
Players across geographies can indulge in a quality gaming experience as they step into Sachin’s shoes and experience the thrill of batting, bowling, and fielding like a PRO, true to its tagline #ItsPROtime. The game also features a host of exciting modes, including 300+ iconic batting shots and tournaments across stunning international stadiums of the world.
Sachin Tendulkar said, “The Sachin Saga mobile game franchise has been one of the ways for me to stay connected with cricket fans. Buoyed by the response that Sachin Saga got, the team started working on Sachin Saga Pro Cricket. I am extremely happy that the team has developed a game with aspirations of creating bigger benchmarks than the ones we have set in the past. There are a host of new features which have been added in this version, we hope players enjoy the same.”
Talking about the launch, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said, “As we continue the next chapter of our collaboration with the world champion, Sachin Tendulkar, we are delighted to present Sachin Saga Pro Cricket for Sachin fanatics and cricket enthusiasts globally. Sachin Saga Pro Cricket offers a highly immersive and realistic experience, capturing the nuances of the sport and the incredible career of Sachin Tendulkar. The launch of this game is another step towards revolutionizing simulated sports and towards our mission of giving India esports exports to the world.”
The game features a host of exciting modes like ‘Career’ allowing players to experience the important phases of his journey; Single Player Mode enables them to customize matches and gear up with a special kit; through the Multiplayer mode players can build and manage their own team while playing real-time one on one matches and finally the Tournament mode encourages the players to win various leagues and collect trophies. This version also includes 300+ iconic batting shots and enables players to play tournaments across stunning international stadiums of the world.
With Sachin Saga Cricket Champions, JetSynthesys revolutionized mobile cricket gaming, garnering a massive player base and critical acclaim. Taking this experience forward Sachin Saga Pro Cricket is now available for download on Google Play Store and will soon go live on Apple App store for iOS users, bringing the excitement of cricket to the fingertips of millions of gamers worldwide.
Disney+ Hotstar gets interim relief in Google Play Store case
As per media reports, the Madras high court has restrained Google from delisting Disney+ Hotstar from the app store
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 10:22 AM | 1 min read
The Madras High Court has granted interim relief to Star India's subsidiary Novi Digital Entertainment after it filed a plea against Google Play Store's new billing system, media reports said. Novi Digital is the owner of Disney+ Hotstar.
The court has restrained Google from delisting Disney+ Hotstar from the app store.
Novi Digital has been told to pay 4% commission on Play Store downloads. The company has told the court that as per the new billing policy app developers have to pay 11% fee to Google Pay even if they opt for a third-party payment system.
OTT content must not propagate vulgarity & abuse: Anurag Thakur
During a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister also said OTT players must provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 8:25 AM | 1 min read
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur met representatives of OTT platforms on Tuesday.
Thakur spoke to them on content regulation, user experience, enhancing accessibility for the specially-abled, overall growth and innovation of the sector.
Thakur said OTT platforms have revolutionised the way we consume content, spurred new talent and showcased regional content on a global scale.
However, regarding regulation he said, "OTT players have a responsibility of ensuring that their platform does not propagate vulgarity and abuse camouflaged as ‘creative expression’."
Thakur also said that India was a diverse country and the platforms must reflect the collective conscience of the country and provide a healthy viewing experience for people of all age groups.
"Platforms must also be sensitive to our cultural diversity as we unleash India’s creative economy."
The representatives were from leading OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Viacom18 and Times Internet.
DistroTV expands content partnership with MX Player
The partnership will be via app-in-app integration
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 3:51 PM | 1 min read
DistroTV has announced that it is expanding its distribution partnership with MX Player via an app-in-app integration, according to media reports. The move will allow MX Player users to stream DistroTV’s content free of cost.
This partnership will bring content across both mobile devices and Connected TVs,” reports quoted Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, the parent company of DistroTV, as saying.
This partnership will help content owners access this massive digital reach across devices. This partnership is extremely symbiotic as both organisations are strong AVOD proponents, Vikas Khanchandani CEO DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA, reportedly said.
DistroTV has more than 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India.
India Today Group launches digital venture Web3Cafe
It aims to deliver updated news and the latest developments in the tech world
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
In a pioneering move to provide seamless access to information in the era of emerging technology, the India Today Group announced the launch of its new-gen digital café - Web3cafe (https://www.web3cafe.in/). Timed perfectly to coincide with AI Appreciation Day, this digital venture aims to deliver updated news and the latest developments in the tech world, catering to its viewers, readers, and listeners.
Web3cafe is not just a platform for tech enthusiasts; it stands tall as the ultimate destination for start-up leaders. Aspiring entrepreneurs and industry disruptors can find a wealth of knowledge, insights, and resources to fuel their ventures and stay ahead of the innovation curve.
Web3cafe is the go-to destination for all things tech-related, offering comprehensive coverage on cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, memecoins), blockchain's far-reaching impact (decentralized finance, NFTs), and emerging tech (robotics, gadgets, 5G networking). With AI being a vast and exciting field brimming with opportunities, the platform seeks to empower the young generation by providing in-depth knowledge and mind-boggling concepts that are often overlooked elsewhere.
Amazon-MX Player deal may not sail through
Sources say that the deal may be called off because of issues in due diligence
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 18, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
The high-profile deal between Amazon Prime Video and MX Player is most likely to be called off due to issues with due diligence, sources privy to the development told e4m.
The US-based e-commerce giant had roped in a leading consulting firm for due diligence regarding the deal.
The talks between Prime Video team and Times Internet (which owns MX Player) ceased recently, even as both the players held multiple rounds of discussion over the past few months.
Mails sent to Times Internet and Amazon remained unanswered till the time of writing these lines. It is believed that Amazon sought to acquire the platform at substantially less price than the last acquisition price of the OTT Player.
The price proposed by Amazon was not clear but it was reportedly around $50 million, roughly Rs 400 crore. Times Internet Ltd (TIL) acquired MX Player for an estimated sum of $140 million or Rs 1,000 crore in 2018.
Had the deal gone through, Prime Video would have become the largest OTT player in India in terms of consumer acquisition. Prime Video has an estimated 28 million users in India, while MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
The proposed deal had the potential to make India’s OTT war intense, with the Reliance Group throwing its hat in the game by acquiring digital rights of the IPL, and also at a time when the sector faces growth challenges.
History
MX Player was initially developed by Karan Bedi in 2011 as a video player. Bedi is the CEO of the firm.
MX Player was acquired by Times Internet in 2018 for about $140 Mn. Following acquisition, MX Player raised $110 Mn in its Series A round from Tencent at a valuation of over $500 Mn, as per Tracxn. Tencent is a Chinese entertainment conglomerate and holding company.
MX Player was ranked as the third most downloaded OTT app globally in 2022 as per the State of Mobile 2023 report by data.ai. In India too, MX Player was the most downloaded app, the report claimed.
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: FanCode buys exclusive digital rights for India
The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20th July 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 5:51 PM | 2 min read
FanCode will livestream the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India. FanCode has acquired the rights from 1Stadia and will livestream all the matches across India on its digital platform. The World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20th July 2023, and will take place across nine vibrant cities, showcasing the pinnacle of women's football. The final will take place on August 20.
Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder & CEO of FanCode, said, "We are excited to bring one of the biggest global sporting events to Indian fans. Stars like Alexia Putellas, Megan Rapinoe, Marta, and Sam Kerr have become household names in India for young girls and boys. The tournament is a celebration of women's football, and we are committed to providing fans with a great experience.”
Sangeet Shirodkar, 1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder, said, “Partnering with FanCode to bring the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to fans in India is a significant step for 1Stadia. FanCode's extensive reach and strength in the IPTV domain make them an ideal partner to deliver the tournament to a wide range of viewers. Women's sports, especially in the digital streaming space, have gained maximum traction and appeal, and we are excited to leverage this momentum to showcase the extraordinary talent and competitiveness of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Together with FanCode, we are confident in our ability to captivate and engage audiences across India, driving viewership to new heights.”
