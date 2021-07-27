Return on insights is the future of CX in CPG & Retail: Panel

Collaboration, not only within the organization but also beyond, is going to be the key driver of brand success in the post-pandemic world, said the panel at e4m’s Adobe-PwC conference

Organised by e4m in partnership with Adobe & PwC, the panel featured Havells India VP - Marketing Amit Tiwari; IQOO Marketing Director Gagan Arora; Retail Technology Leader Kunal Mehta; Royal Enfield Global Head Brand & Marketing Shubhranshu Singh; moderated by PwC India Partner - Advisory Raman Kalra; and Adobe India Head of Solution Consulting Vyshak Venugopalan.

During the discussion, Raman Kalra, Partner – Advisory- PwC India highlighted five macro trends which will define brand journeys in the modern world; how stores of the future would look in an omnichannel world; how they will build on brand relevance; the structure and effectiveness of digital supply chains; future of food; and ESG.

“When we talk about consumer experience and effectiveness, the role of a CMO is getting evolved now. They are playing the role of an integrator as the lines between their roles and that of CTOs is getting blurred. Marketing is now rooted in deep technology” added Kalra

Gagan Arora, Marketing Director, IQOO Arora agreed that identifying micro and macro trends in the market is very essential for improving consumer experience and brand salience. “For us, it is about what this smartphone can do for me and in terms of performance it has to match my needs plus there has to be social validation because understanding the consumer is key,” he added

Furthermore, sharing his views on all the aspects of a brand journey, Kunal Mehta Retail Technology Leader said that right from product to sales & feedback needs to be integrated at one spot to curate a wholesome experience for the customers.

He further added, “We are working in a very different world right now; finance and marketing guys are working together. People in tech are getting more attention in boardrooms. CFOs are asking questions like what a specific marketing campaign delivered to the brand and what kind of technology is driving maximum return. ROI has transitioned into ROX now.”

To the aforementioned point, Shubhranshu Singh, Glodigitalbal Head- Brand & Marketing, Royal Enfield, agreed saying, “The traditional boundary lines (within organisational roles) are getting fluid if not fuzzy. Jobs are becoming hybrid now as we are working in an omnichannel environment. But one has to be aware that while we are looking at consumer experience under a microscope, they are looking at us through a telescope. They have other habits, aspirations, and hopes. We need to be cognizant of that.”

Amit Tiwari, VP Marketing, Havells India added, “(For this purpose), the discussions have gone beyond sales and marketing. Organisations are bringing specialist roles. Knowledge is a must for everyone. ROI is now a return on insights.”

Singh highlighted, “Consumers are easier to understand than understanding consumer journeys. Successful brands will need to understand and follow the key trigger points in a consumer journey.”

The session concluded on the point that sharper focus on community, the length and depth of consumer identity, consumer experience, and reskilling & recalibration are going to define the world of the future.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)