Recovery in revenues: Big Tech shines, ad world upbeat
With an increasing number of businesses adapting to digital transformation and AI, there will be an uptick in ad spends, assert industry heads
The advertising world seems set for a positive comeback as big tech results this quarter show signs of recovery after the muted ad revenue growth last year. The industry is starting to look towards an increase in ad spending compared to last year, pointing to better results for the coming months.
After major economic downturns, a global slowdown in tech companies, layoffs on a large scale and other cost-saving measures, big tech seems to be finally recovering, and the advertising world is definitely pumping up the money to boost their growth. This growth is being supported by massive investments in AI, which were revealed last quarter.
Meta recorded a 32% growth in its ad impressions YOY compared to 15% growth last year. “We’re focused on improving monetization efficiency of products that monetize at lower rates today, like Reels and our messaging services; and, more broadly, driving measurable performance and returns for our advertisers.
On Reels, we are making good progress on monetization, with more than 3/4 of our advertisers now using Reels ads. We remain focused on further reducing the Reels revenue headwind and narrowing the monetization efficiency gap with our more mature surfaces,” said Meta’s Chief Financial Officer, Susan Li, said during the post-earnings call.
Alphabet also saw a rise in advertising revenue. Philipp Schindler, SVP and CBO, Google said, “In Google Advertising, Search & Other revenues grew 5% year-on-year, led by solid growth in the Retail vertical. In YouTube Ads, revenues were up 4% year-on-year, driven by growth in brand, followed by direct response, reflecting further stabilization in advertiser spend.”
Signs of good times
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India says recovery in the advertising economy is highly promising and sustainable. “With businesses adapting to the new normal and digital transformation accelerating, advertising demand will continue to grow. Consequently, we can expect revenues to further increase for both Alphabet and Meta.”
Girish Ramachandra, Founder & CEO of Shopalyst talks about Meta and its performance in the Indian market. “Meta platforms have an amazing reach in the Indian market and hence a regular component of their media mix notwithstanding other choices in the market. Also, the presence of a large number of influencers on Meta platforms (particularly Instagram) contributes to brands in categories like beauty, personal care and fashion choosing to direct their ad spends here.”
“Given the share of attention that digital media is getting from consumers today, we expect an uptick in ad spends on Meta as well as other popular media platforms,” Ramachandra adds.
Speaking about the expectations from digital advertising in the coming future, Nitin Menon, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, NV Capital, opines that recovery is expected to be strong. “Alphabet and Meta both control a large majority of the digital advertising revenues through their various platforms like Search, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, etc. Digital advertising revenues will be slightly subdued, but their recovery has been strong and digital advertising continues to be the dominant theme globally and usurping broadcast advertising. This can be seen with companies like Disney where they are also making a shift from their legacy broadcasting business and focusing on streaming. Digital advertising will continue to grow from strength to strength with minor blips in between.”
Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, believes brands are back to spending after Covid and the recessionary situation in 2022. “APAC and MENA markets continue to be strong and robust. And NAM seems to be bouncing back from recession as well. Besides, during the past 12 months, there has been major restructuring and manpower reduction, making these tech companies leaner. All this has resulted in revenue and profit growth.”
Karan Taurani of Elara Capital attributes Meta’s healthy ad growth of 12% YoY (highest since Q4FY21) to the support from the commerce vertical, which has increased ad budgets. “This is yet another sign of healthy digital advertising recovery in the developed markets, which augurs well for Affle (35% exposure to developed markets).”
AI AIding advertising growth
Both these companies also saw AI as a major boost to their ad revenues. Meta and Alphabet both have used this tool to monetize their platforms, and it seems to be working out well for them.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said during the earnings call that beyond Reels, AI is driving results across their monetization tools through automated ads products, which is called Meta Advantage. “Almost all our advertisers are using at least one of our AI-driven products. We've also deployed Meta Lattice, a new model architecture that learns to predict an ad's performance across a variety of datasets and optimization goals,” he said during the conference call this quarter.
Talking about Alphabet being a pioneer in AI solutions, Schindler of Google said, “It’s worth reiterating that while generative AI is now supercharging new and existing Ads products with tons of potential ahead, AI has been at the core of our Ads business for years. In fact, today, nearly 80% of advertisers already use at least one AI-powered Search Ads product.”
Experts believe AI is definitely a key factor for the growth these big tech companies are seeing. Taurani says most of the tech giants – Google/Meta are adopting AI-led products for driving ad spends efficiency. “AI tech could be the next big thing within programmatic advertising for driving higher ROI/conversions, it will be very important for peers in this space to adopt this technology.”
As for Menon, the industry is definitely smitten by the workings of AI and big tech will see further growth due to this technology. “The number of AI tools and platforms are just increasing by the day. The fact that ChatGPT reached 100 mn subscribers within 2 months of the launch just showcases the potential and opportunity for AI to expand. Today Google has Bard and Meta’s LLaMA, though still nascent, the opportunity for AI adding credence to their existing platforms and creating new platforms on the advertising side will surely increase in the future.”
Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director, Everest, Rediffusion Group sheds light on how generative AI products by these big tech companies can be used by advertisers as well to market their brands. “Generative AI will help a lot of companies, small companies, as well as some large companies in increasing the number of creative that they could probably make, which will then result in a higher amount of media spend. One more thing Generative AI brings to the table is some small advertisers who are currently not spending a lot may start spending because now good creatives can be done with generative AI, that's another way to look at it.”
Jasani believes that AI is definitely a game-changer for big tech companies. “Through AI-powered algorithms, tech companies can enhance ad targeting, improve user experience, and efficiently manage resources, leading to cost efficiencies and higher returns on investment. AI's continuous advancements will only amplify its impact on tech companies' financial performance in the future.”
Time will tell how this tool will transform the technology space and if next year's quarterlies will reflect the effect of AI on their revenues and their potential growth.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
How did Gaana & MX Player go off pitch despite hefty investments?
Monetisation woes, rapidly changing market dynamics and threats from more competitive players are some reasons why the platforms have been struggling, say experts
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 27, 2023 9:23 AM | 7 min read
India’s oldest music streaming company Gaana is leaving no stone unturned to keep itself afloat.
A thriving music app until a few years ago, Times Internet Ltd-owned Gaana is currently dealing with losses, unpaid dues and an unsuccessful search for investors so far.
A possible acquisition by Bharti Airtel, which owns a competing app Wynk Music, last year rekindled its hope for some time, but the deal fell through. Airtel reportedly offered $12.6 million or about Rs 100 crore, a steep devaluation of 2.5% compared to its $580 million valuation in 2021. A search for investors is still on, sources said.
Gaana was the top music streamer with 30 percent share of streams in India’s music and audio streaming market in 2020, as per a report by Kantar and VTON.
Now, Spotify, which entered the Indian market in 2019, leads the market with a 26 per cent share of streams (ahead of Reliance's Gaana, JioSaavn, Airtel's Wynk, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, etc.), according to a Redseer report in 2023.
Revenue, losses and fundings
Gaana amassed much of its audience in less-populated tier-II, tier-III and tier-IV cities, which the platform has keenly targeted with a combination of tiered pricing, regional Indian language content and user-friendly features such as voice-based search. It also launched a short video platform HotShots in mid-2020, following the ban on TikTok in India.
The digital music platform has raised over $242 million to date, including $40 million from Tencent Holdings in June 2021, as per Tracxn estimates. Tencent, a Chinese firm, had initially acquired a stake in Gaana via a $115m investment in the company in Feb 2018 which went up to 34.4% following the June 2021 funding.
The parent company Gamma Ganna Ltd reported Rs 126 Cr ( Approx $16 million) of annual revenue along with losses to the tune of Rs 316 Cr (Approx $35 million), as per its FY22 filings with the Registrar of Companies, obtained from Tofler. In FY21, losses were in the range of Rs 335 Cr.
Advertisement and promotional cost in FY22, one of the major expenditures, touched Rs 118 Cr even as it contracted by 24.5%.
According to the company’s LinkedIn page, it had 150 million monthly active users (MAUs). Sources said, “The company’s revenues didn’t keep pace with the rise in MAUs. While the number of paid subscriptions grew more than two-fold in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, they accounted for a little over a third of the total income.”
“It had gone behind a paywall after the setback. However, the move is not paying the dividends it expected, as revenues, flat for the past three years previously, have remained at virtually the same level in FY22 also,” a top ad executive said.
The company has lost a few key executives over the past couple of years. While the CEO of Gaana, Prashan Agarwal, who held the post for five years, stepped down in March 2021, Director Joy Basu and Po Shu Yeung resigned in June and Sep 2022. Another director Mitesh Sampat retired in Sep 2021 without any extension.
Times Internet didn’t respond to e4m queries with regard to Gaana’s devaluation and losses.
“As of FY22, the Company’s net worth is fully eroded. These events and conditions indicate a material uncertainty related to the going concern of the Company. The Company has already taken various measures aimed at improving the financial condition of
the Company, inter-alia, proposed sale of Gaana business undertaking as a going concern on slump sale basis on a debt-free and cash-free Basis,” the company stated in its financial statement.
“The Company has undertaken various cost savings initiatives to conserve cash, which includes a complete restructuring of business i.e. moving from an advertisement-based model of revenue to a subscription-based model, re-negotiation of the terms of the agreement with all the labels, etc. Further, the Company has also signed an agreement from its Holding Company Times Internet Limited of 7,500 lakhs for subscription of optionally convertible debentures Series B1,” it further noted.
“It is becoming increasingly difficult for audio streamers to monetise their service mainly due to the rise of other digital platforms such as ecommerce and short videos. In terms of subscription, OTTA can do little as consumers are not ready to pay. A large number of consumers prefer free audio service such as YouTube AvoD, Airtel Wynk and Amazon Music which comes free with Amazon Prime membership. Subscription fee can’t go down further as platforms have to spend a lot on royalties. Perhaps that’s why Gaana could not scale up its subscription and ad revenue,” says analyst Karan Taurani.
A top executive of a global media agency said, “User preferences and consumption habits evolve rapidly, demanding constant innovation and personalized content curation. If you fail to address changing market dynamics, your growth would be hindered.”
MX Player
The video streaming platform MX Player was initially developed by Karan Bedi in 2011. Bedi is currently the CEO of the firm.
It was acquired by Times Internet Limited (TIL) in 2018 for about $140 million. Following the acquisition, MX Player raised $110 million in its Series A round from Tencent at a valuation of over $500 million, as per Tracxn.
MX Player saw significant growth in recent years, with its popularity driven by a wide range of video formats, reliability on low-cost Android smartphones, and original content offerings. It also allows its users access to live cable TV channels and news channels at no charge.
“At that point, it had an edge over its competitors as it already had a large customer base, more than double that of premium streaming services. As an A-VOD service, MX Player was able to thrive among young audiences who were keen on viewing video content on mobile phones without shelling out large subscription fees.” experts told e4m.
However, it started losing ground to other players such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix who invested heavily in their content and at the same time launched cheaper plans to woo the Indian audience. Macroeconomic headwinds that impacted digital advertising globally in FY22 came as a further blow to the Indian OTT player.
Company’s annual losses mounted to $70 million (approx Rs 500 Cr) over the operating revenue of $36 million and expenses touched a whopping $134 million (Rs 1,000 Cr) in 2022, as per company financials, reported by Inc42. “This suggests close to Rs 4,500 Cr have been spent in three years, yet the business went from bad to worse,” an expert said.
Like Gaana, MXP also saw exits of key people over the last few months such as COO Nikhil Gandhi and Senior Director and Head of Strategic Partnerships Aditya Jhamb.
The streaming service was put on block by TIL early this year. As per latest Comscore rankings, JioCinema’s reach has touched 29.2% compared to 22 % of MXP as they occupy the top 2 and 3 positions with YouTube being number 1.
“MX Player was an aggregator of a large variety of players, including news players but its valuation dipped due to a range of reasons. First, MX Takatak lost steam when Instagram picked up in India. It could not scale up its AVoD business the way it was supposed to. Then, other aggregators like YouTube expanded their reach. The surge of JioCinema, which offered content free of cost and later streamed IPL as well, caused a big blow to MX Player,” Taurani points out.
According to a recent ET report, MX Player has signed a content deal with DistroTV for an in-app integration. DistroTV offers more than 270 channels worldwide and 180 in India. The development raises hope that MX Player would regain its market position.
An email sent to Bedi and Times Internet received no response.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
No money spent on influencers to market schemes: Govt tells Parliament
The government said that it had deployed four influencer marketing agencies to spread information about its schemes to the public
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 27, 2023 8:35 AM | 1 min read
The government deployed four influencer marketing agencies to spread information about its various schemes to the public, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.
Thakur also added that it has been done through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and that no money was spent so far on the exercise.
The minister was responding to a query by Congress MP Manish Tewari on whether the government has collaborated with social media influencers.
Media reports quoting Thakur said that the four agencies were empanelled using the citizen engagement platform MyGov.
Tewari reportedly sought out the information on the basis of a tender filed in March titled “Request for empanelment with MyGov.” He also wanted to know the cost of the entire exercise.
Thakur informed that the Central Bureau of Communications (CBC) under the I&B Ministry undertakes campaigns related to publicity or awareness generation on government programmes and scheme. “For this purpose, CBC has in place transparent policy guidelines for empanelment of media/agencies and release of advertisements and other promotions on media platforms, including digital media/social media,” he reportedly said.
e4m reported about questions being raised on the government collaborating with influencers late last month.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank pay an ode to the magnanimity of Himachal's mountains
The 'Help our Mountains Heal' is a digital campaign for the flood-affected Himachal Pradesh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 1:15 PM | 2 min read
In the wake of the devastating floods that have befallen Himachal Pradesh, Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank have united to launch a heartfelt campaign aimed at raising funds for the affected communities.
The ‘Help our Mountains Heal’ digital campaign intends to make a positive impact and retain the natural beauty of the mountains. Through this campaign Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank are raising awareness on the situation in the flood-hit state and appealing to individuals to donate to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to support the flood affected victims.
The core concept of the campaign revolves around a simple yet profound analogy – ‘The mountains are big and elderly and just like our elders, they have nurtured, protected, and helped us all these years. And today, when they are facing such a calamity, it is our responsibility to act big and stand with them because just like the elders of our families, they will never trouble us by asking for help.’
"The intent of the campaign was to keep it simple but impactful. While creating this campaign, we made sure that we acknowledge a simple truth that we are because of the mountains and not the other way around. We also ensured that the grace and dignity of the mountains were never compromised,” said Srijan Shukla, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Worldwide.
“The messaging aims to evoke empathy and compassion rather than pity, emphasizing the harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. It acknowledges the simple truth that we owe our existence to the mountains, and it is our turn to extend a helping hand,” added Pratheeb Ravi, Executive Creative Director, Publicis Worldwide.
As the campaign gains momentum, Publicis Worldwide and Axis Bank call upon individuals, corporations, and the entire community to come forward and contribute to this noble cause. Every donation, big or small, will make a significant difference in rebuilding lives and restoring hope in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alphabet Q2 revenue stands at $74.6 billion
The company said ad sales for Google's YouTube video service has increased 4.4%
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
Google's parent company Alphabet has reported revenue for the quarter at $74.6 billion, compared with estimates of $72.82 billion, media networks have reported.
Its net income for the quarter has increased 15% YoY to $18.37 billion.
Ad sales for Google's YouTube video service has increased 4.4% to $7.67 billion.
Google Cloud's revenue has risen 28% to $8.1 billion.
Alphabet's second-quarter profit has exceeded market expectations. The company also announced CFO Ruth Porat will assume a new role while they are seeking a new finance chief.
“The new AI technology comes at a cost: the largest component of Alphabet's second-quarter capital spending was for servers and a "meaningful investment" in AI computing,” Porat was quoted as saying during the earnings call.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jio Bharat phone: FMCG, Banking to first throw hats into advertising ring?
Reliance Jio's new offering that is touted to move the 250 million-odd 2G users to 4G will also be a big draw for advertisers of other essential categories
By Shantanu David | Jul 26, 2023 9:50 AM | 4 min read
At the recent post-earnings call of Reliance Industries Ltd, the company’s president Kiran Thomas noted that the initial rollout of the conglomerate’s Jio Bharat phone in early July had been well received and that Reliance Jio Infocomm was collaborating with several OEMs to build up the entire ecosystem for the device and its pre-installed app store.
Priced at Rs 999, the 4G feature phone is aimed at the currently 250 million-odd 2G users, who are mostly from rural areas and or are economically disadvantaged. Following in the footsteps of the Jio Revolution which catapulted India’s digital adoption back in 2016, the Jio Bharat phone hopes to be a harbinger for the next cohort of hundreds of millions of internet adopters.
Rammohan Sundaram, President – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, points out there is still a huge 250 million population that is using 2G. “After a successful migration to the Jio Bharat Phone, every brand except the luxury and auto (4-wheelers) segment will want a share of this new cohort. We see heavy FMCG advertising to start with because these users would have started to experience the apps on the phone leading to more usage of 4G. Naturally, all essentials, predominantly FMCG, will want to address this audience.”
Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India is equally enthusiastic, noting, “With the rapid rise in internet users in this population, we anticipate adoption rates of 20%, 35%, and 50% in the first, second, and third years, respectively, surpassing the current growth rate in of 14% in this new segment.”
Sundaram said his team is expecting all the payment solutions and fintech companies to be among the first to join the ecosystem. “Gradually, we’ll witness casual gaming also adopting the same. One of the key factors is the developer community’s capability to build on the platform. I believe that more categories will eventually move towards this upcoming space, including travel and e-Commerce.
Mansi Shah, Brand Panning and New Business Director at Famous Innovations also sees a lot of FMCG brands making the first move to talk to this cohort in an effective way. “Brands like Emami, Dabur, ITC, Unilever etc. will have a larger base to talk to for products like soaps, hair oils, talcum powder, tea, milk powder, toothpaste etc. These brands were already talking to this audience but through more traditional mediums. But they will now have the opportunity to connect with them in a much more engaging and meaningful way.”
“Additionally, entertainment will be another category, given that a large part of this ecosystem still seeks entertainment. Once you have a captive audience, every brand will want to reach them through advertising solutions from JioAds, eventually empowering this platform,” says Sundaram.
Banga agrees that the new space presents a promising opportunity for numerous brands and categories, particularly in the FMCG, BFSI, Automobile, and e-Commerce sectors.
“Among these, we expect Core Banking, Credit-Based Products, and Payments to be the pioneering segments in the Banking industry. In the Automobile sector, two-wheeler brands offering low-cost electric scooters are likely to take the lead,” he says, adding, “Established e-Commerce marketplaces like Amazon, SnapDeal, and Flipkart are poised to capitalize on their infrastructure for last-mile penetration.”
Shah observes, however, that the newer aspirational brands will have the challenge of tighter media spends, and wherever they are spending needs to earn them the bang for their buck. “With Jio Bhrarat phone, these advertisers will be able to do micro-targeting for this audience too and ensure more efficiencies. They can appeal to this cohort by pushing contextual messaging and engaging with them rather than pushing one-sided communication,” she says.
Keerthi R Kumar, Business Head- South, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, adds that given its success in the Indian telecom market, Jio could leverage its existing infrastructure and brand reputation to launch the Jio Bharat phone, targeting the 2G to 4G transition market.
“To create appeal and resonate with the aspirations of the incoming consumer cohorts in the context of the Jio Bharat phone launch, brands can focus on affordable pricing, localized marketing, authentic brand storytelling, collaborations with social media influencers, offering value-added services, and ensuring user-friendly interfaces,” he says, noting that these strategies can help connect with the target audience and establish a strong brand presence.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
JioCinema announces return of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with MRF as title sponsor
Participants will stand a chance to win tickets to the 2023 World Cup in all limited overs matches from India’s Tour of West Indies
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 12:27 PM | 2 min read
JioCinema today announced the return of its popular predict and win fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan with MRF as the title sponsor. The contest will tip-off with the limited-over matches from India’s Tour of West Indies from July 27 and run till August 13.
The two-Test series between India and West Indies registered a peak concurrency of over 2.2mn on JioCinema, much higher than the World Test Championship Final match between India vs Australia. Across the two Tests, more than 4 Cr viewers witnessed the action from the Caribbean on JioCinema.
Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a runaway success as tens of thousands won exciting prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.
“We are excited to have MRF come on board as title sponsor of Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “This partnership is testament to the faith MRF has in our endeavour of continuously reinventing live sports consumption on digital and elevating the overall experience of fans and viewers.”
Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan will offer viewers gift coupons for every correct answer and a chance to win free tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup during every ODI and T20 match of the tour. Viewers need to hold the phone in portrait mode. A chat box will open at the bottom of the screen where the question appears before every over along with four options. Viewers who give the most correct answers during the match, stand a chance to win free tickets.
JioCinema will offer fans high-quality live coverage in 11 languages catering to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across the country, making the experience even more inclusive and enjoyable. The limited-overs contest kicks off with the first ODI on July 27 at 7:00 PM IST on JioCinema.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Twitter goes live with ‘X’
The new logo, which replaces the iconic blue bird, is a white "X" against a black background
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 10:43 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has gone live with its new logo - X.
Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino posted a photo of the Twitter headquarters sporting the new logo.
Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023
This is being seen as part of Elon Musk merging Twitter with X Corp.
The new logo is a white "X" against a black background.
According to Musk, the terms tweeting and tweets will now be replaced by "x's".
Musk announced on Sunday that the iconic logo of the bluebird will now be replaced by "X". He tweeted, "And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube