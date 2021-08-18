Rario teams up with cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan

The association with Mandhana and Khan will enable digital collectibles platform to offer devoted fans of these stars the ability to own player NFTs

Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan are among the first to venture into the growing world of digital collectibles by exclusively signing up with Rario - the World’s first officially licensed cricket-based digital collectibles platform. Using cutting-edge blockchain technology, Rario is reinventing the way fans engage with the sport and its players, by giving them the opportunity to ‘own’ a memorable moment of cricket history, be it in the form of audio, image, or a video.

The association with Mandhana and Khan will enable Rario to offer devoted fans of these stars the ability to own player NFTs. Players NFTs are an expression of undiluted and permanent dedication of a fan to a player, agnostic of a particular moment. These will be available to buy, collect and trade for cricket lovers and new-age investors alike. Each collectible has a unique ID that confirms its authenticity and rarity.

The player NFTs have 4 types:

Silver card - These are the most common cards, and have a print run of maximum 50,000.

Gold Card - These are premium cards, and have a print run of maximum 2,500.

Black Card - These are rare cards, and have a print run of maximum 200.

Unique Card - These are unique cards, and have a print run of 1 card only.

Rario has exciting player interactions planned for Player Card holders, with the upper tiers getting an opportunity for direct interaction. Details will be revealed soon.

Speaking about the association, Smriti Mandhana says, “The future is digital. Even now, we can see that the bulk of fan engagement is shifting towards digital platforms. I am excited to partner with Rario as it will give me an opportunity to connect with my fans like never before, using a medium that is here to stay. I look forward to playing a role in shaping this new chapter of fan engagement.”

“Both as a player and as a fan of the game, I am thrilled to be a part of revolutionising fan experience for cricket-lovers across the world,” says Zaheer Khan. “By creating an unparalleled digital experience, Rario provides new avenues to bring fans closer to the players. I am excited to connect directly with the fans in a fresh and innovative way.”

“We are thrilled to work with some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and to bring some of their most memorable moments to life in this unique and engaging format,” says Ankit Wadhwa, Founder and CEO of Rario. “While we are working with various boards and leagues to bring licensed moments, player associations bring an additional level of engagement for fans, where apart from moments, the ultimate expression of fandom-ownership of a player card becomes a possibility.“

