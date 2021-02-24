PubMatic rev up 31% to $148.7 million in fiscal year 2020

PubMatic, a sell-side platform for digital advertising, has reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending 31st December 2020.



Revenue in the full year of 2020 was $148.7 million, a 31% increase over $113.9 million in 2019. Net income was $26.6 million, an increase over net income of $6.6 million. Net dollar-based retention was 122%, an increase from 109% for 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $50.3 million, a 116% increase over Adjusted EBITDA of $23.3 million in 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities was $24.3 million.

In Q4 2020, the revenue was $56.2 million, an increase of 64% over $34.4 million in the same period of 2019. Net income was $18.8 million, an increase over net income of $4.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $26.9 million, a 190% increase over Adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $101 million.

“Our record performance demonstrates PubMatic’s differentiated market position across the digital advertising ecosystem. We are in the midst of an accelerated digital transformation, with consumers everywhere spending more time online as they shift transactions from the physical world to the Internet," said PubMatic co-founder and CEO Rajeev Goel.



"PubMatic brings the global infrastructure and scale that publishers need to power data-intensive, real-time programmatic ad transactions in order to increase their revenues. We are executing well and growing organically in mobile, digital video, and over the top streaming and connected TV (OTT/CTV). Our buyer supply path optimization relationships are expanding, and we are gaining market share in the large and growing global digital advertising market.”



Goel further stated, “Our IPO marked a tremendous milestone for PubMatic. Over the last 14 years, we’ve built an incredible company and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead as we seek to continue to grow our market share. I’d like to thank our entire team for their hard work and dedication to our customers, without which our success would not be possible.”

