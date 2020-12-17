PHD Media India & Skoda curate 'speed challenge' for Twitter users

The game replicates the thrill and adrenaline rush of reaching 0-100 kmph in just under 7 seconds in the new Octavia vRS 245

PHD Media India, alongside ŠKODA AUTO India, in collaboration with Twitter, has launched a unique ‘speed challenge’ game exclusive for the people on Twitter. Interested participants just have to log on to tweet.OCTAVIARSSpeedChallenge.com to play this game that promises to replicate the thrill and adrenaline rush of reaching 0-100 KMPH in just 6.6 seconds in the new OCTAVIA vRS 245.

A unique and exciting initiative in the Indian auto industry, this game is hosted on a microsite, enabling easy and seamless participation from the social media audience. Users need to kick-start the game and type out a given sentence in full speed to beat the accelerating OCTAVIA vRS from 0-100 in 6.6 seconds.

The result will then be displayed at the end of 6.6 second time span, along with the option to either replay or tweet the score on a user’s timeline. Top scorers can get a chance to be featured across ŠKODA AUTO India’s social media platforms and the winners who successfully finish the game on time will get new and exciting ŠKODA merchandise. This week-long social media initiative began on the 14th of December and will conclude on the 21st of December, 2020.

ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS 245 is the fastest ŠKODA offering in India. On the technical front, the Octavia RS 245 is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol motor that has peak figures of 245 BHP and 370 Nm of torque. This helps the car shoot from stationary to 100 KMPH in 6.6 seconds with a maxed out top speed of 250 KMPH.

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India, said "Alongside PHD Media India, we at ŠKODA AUTO are delighted to launch this truly innovative and distinctive gaming experience in collaboration with Twitter. Through this attractive, gamified approach, we want to highlight this revolutionary feature of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA vRS 245, promising a virtual version of the thrill that comes with reaching from 0-100 KMPH in just 6.6 seconds. I’m certain that the fastest ŠKODA on offer in India is all set to gain the interest of auto enthusiasts across the country.”

Monaz Todywalla, CEO - PHD Media India, expressed her enthusiasm about the campaign saying, “This has been a great opportunity for us to partner not just with the auto giant ŠKODA AUTO India but also to collaborate with the social media giant Twitter. We are launching this innovative new game with top influencers, and are confident that it’s going to make waves on social media, thereby garnering a lot of much-deserved attention for the fastest ŠKODA model in India.”