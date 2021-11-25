Parliamentary panel proposes separate regulator for Twitter, Facebook

As per the committee, social media platforms must be seen as publishers and not as intermediaries that enjoy legal protection from the content published on their platforms

Updated: Nov 25, 2021 8:31 AM
The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill has recommended establishing a separate regulator for platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

As per the committee, social media platforms must be seen as publishers and not as intermediaries. Currently, social media platforms are treated as intermediaries and enjoy legal protection from the content published on their platforms.

The panel has also brought non-personal data under the ambit of the bill. The final draft also seeks additional compliance for companies that deal with children's data.

Further, the panel has recommended that data related companies must get approximately 24 months to implement the provisions of the act.

The final draft also grants leeway to government by allowing its agencies to access personal data without consent if it is satisfied that it is the national interest to do so.

The personal data protection bill was brought following a Supreme Court ruling that privacy is a fundamental right. The bill seeks to protect user privacy and misuse of personal data.

After much delay, the parliamentary panel adopted the final draft of the bill on Monday. It will be tabled before the parliament during the upcoming winter session.

