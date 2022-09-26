Over 70% of Bharat users to go online to make purchase decisions: ShareChat report

Capturing the interests and spending patterns of Bharat* this festive season, ShareChat today released a report titled ‘Bharat ki #FestiveFeeling’. The report finds that the Bharat audience is prepared to spend significantly, with every 1 in 2 Bharat users willing to spend more this year than last year during the festive season. Maharashtra topped the festive spending charts this year with 55% willing to spend more this year, followed by Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Apparel, mobiles and accessories, and jewellery are the top 3 shopping categories Bharat is expected to splurge on this festive season.



As per the survey, around 44% of Bharat’s purchase decisions are influenced by social media. Additionally, discounts and offers are major factors that influence 49% of Bharat’s purchase decisions.



The findings in the report are based on primary data collection through an online survey among 2,843 ShareChat users aged between 18 and 40, with a male-to-female ratio of 70:30 across 15 states in India. It deciphers the shopping sentiment of Bharat ahead of the festive season and deep dives into categories like e-commerce, automobiles, beauty, and jewellery, that are on the list of Bharat this festive season.





During this festive season, 1 in 3 in Bharat is expected to spend over INR 20,000 and about 8% will spend over INR 100,000, boosting the overall ticket size of festive purchases. Gifting is anticipated to be one of the top motivations for spending money during this festive period. 24% of Bharat want to buy with the intention of gifting. As Bharat upgrades their devices or gives some as gifts to loved ones, sales of mobile and accessories, and jewellery will also experience a significant increase.



Interestingly, 1 in 4 Bharat plan their festive shopping last minute and 76% are making decisions basis ads. Online shopping is a popular choice for Bharat as it is driven by various discounts and offers. Social media is the most important factor influencing purchase intent and buying behaviours. At 44%, it leads the way as a source of information on brand offers, reviews and recommendations.



Commenting on the Bharat ki #FestiveFeeling Report launch, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said, “Bharat users are all set to bring in this festive season with renewed fervour, especially after the muted celebrations through the pandemic in the last two years. Social media plays a pivotal role for Bharat users today in purchasing decisions as it aids in product discoveries and recommendations. Users on ShareChat love to post and share festive wishes and greetings with their loved ones in their regional language. Our report deciphers the shopping sentiment of Bharat ahead of the festive season, which will give marketers a direction to plan their strategies on effectively engaging with the Bharat users.”



With over 180 Mn monthly active users, ShareChat is the preferred social media platform. Communicating in one's language adds to the emotions they are trying to express, especially during the festive season. Due to ShareChat's popularity amongst Bharat, who loves all things festive, the platform sees a significant increase in the number of users, views and engagement rates during this period.



The report, Bharat ki #FestiveFeeling, further deep-dives into other shopping categories like e-commerce, automobile, beauty, and jewellery. Download a detailed copy of the report here: https://ads.sharechat.com/research-and-insights/bharat-ki-festive-feeling

*Bharat – Social media users who prefer Indic languages as their main language for using social media

