OTT players finalise code of conduct for content self-regulation

With the government all set to come out with its own guidelines and directions for OTT platforms soon, the OTT players have finalised a code of conduct that will form the basis for self-regulation code for OTT content.

According to a media report, the code, which has been finalised by the digital entertainment committee of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), has been endorsed by 17 OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, and Voot.The code of conduct will have a two-stage grievance and complaint redressal structure. The 17 OTT players have signed on for the tool kit to implement the code of conduct. “There are 40 OTT players. We hope more will join in. Our plan is to implement it from August as companies will take some time to prepare,” Viacom18 Digital Ventures COO Gourav Rakshit, who also co-chairs the digital entertainment committee at IAMAI, told Business Standard.The report further stated that the two-stage system will work as follows. In the first stage, a committee comprising company executives will take a decision after hearing the complaint. If the complainant is not satisfied with the committee's decision then he or she can approach the ombudsman forum which will have two company officials and two independent experts with veto power.The complainant can move court or approach the government if the committee and ombudsman forum's decision fails to satisfy the grievance. The content regulation will revolve around age gating and parental controls. The type of platform - SVOD or AVOD - will also be a key factor in self-regulation.Rakshit said that the OTT platforms are mulling to have a panel of independent advisors handpicked by the IAMAI in order to ensure transparency. The OTT platforms will pay a subscription to IAMAI for hiring the independent advisors.