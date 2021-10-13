New YouTube campaign asks creators to build an inclusive community

YouTube has unveiled #CreateWithCare campaign to educate and empower creators about building and nurturing an open, inclusive community on the platform. The campaign unites 30 leading YouTube creators, across 8 languages, from across the country, who have pledged to develop content that is mindful of diversity and respectful of different identities, cultures, and demographics to continue welcoming all audiences and giving emerging creators an open platform to find their unique voice.



The #CreateWithCare pledge, featuring Technical Guruji, Kabita's Kitchen, Prajakta Koli, Madan Gowri, My Village Show, Bhadipa among others was unveiled at Creator Camp, YouTube’s dedicated event for creators to learn from each other, the YouTube team and other experts. #CreateWithCare is part of YouTube’s continued efforts to grow and nurture an ecosystem that helps all creators unlock value, allowing their creative content to scale boundaries and reach a global audience of over 2 billion monthly logged-in users.



Addressing creators at Creator Camp, Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Partnerships said, “Our mission has always been to give everyone a voice and show them the world. Today, 68% of video viewers say that YouTube is created by people like them, a true testament to the fact that it is YouTube’s diverse, vibrant creator ecosystem that endears it to audiences far and wide. As more creators come on to YouTube, we have partnered with leading creators to drive #CreateWithCare campaign to help existing and new creators understand the responsibility they have to create content that is sensitive and inclusive. This is yet another way for us to continue to support and grow the creator community responsibly and inspiring the wider creative ecosystem.”



Encouraging more creators to take the pledge while reiterating the significant role technology can play in empowering women in India, Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women said, “Empowering women in India is at the heart of our agenda. We recognize that the internet and technology platforms can play an invaluable role in enhancing opportunities for women, when it remains a safe space. It is critical, therefore, for platforms and regulators to join hands with creators in creating a safe online ecosystem in which women can thrive. With content creators playing an evermore crucial role in influencing positive social change, I applaud YouTube’s efforts toward online safety through #CreatewithCare to inspire responsible and inclusive content creation.”



V R Ferose, Founder of India Inclusion Foundation, also addressed the creators to share some actionable advice on how to use language to promote inclusivity, “I am a passionate advocate for making the inclusion discourse more mainstream and believe that content creators can be strong allies in this effort. Therefore, creating content with care and responsibility and ensuring that their audience feels respected is crucial. There are a few simple ways in which this can be achieved. For instance: It is imperative to use the current approved and official terminology and recognise subtle differences in terms or phrases. Be empathetic when speaking about persons with disabilities, and always take a person-first approach.”



The campaign invites all creators, even those who may just be starting their journey on YouTube, to create content responsibly and will further partner with leading creators to facilitate access to resources and sustain dialogues about how to understand the importance of breaking stereotypes, using the right terminology, and avoiding cultural appropriation when creating content.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)