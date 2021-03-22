New guidelines meant to provide a level-playing field: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar today asserted that the new guidelines for social media, digital news, and OTT platforms are meant to provide a level playing field between various media platforms.



Speaking at a Digital Media Conclave organized by a private TV Network in Mumbai, Javadekar said, "Through these guidelines on OTT, we have tried to bring about transparency and provide a level playing field to various media platforms, be it electronic, print, or digital media. It is just for fair-facilitation for self-regulation and not intended for controlling the OTT platforms."



Recalling how digital media enabled the government's functioning during the COVID pandemic, the minister said more than 50 cabinet meetings were held virtually ensuring that there weren't any delays in decision making.



He further stated that "during the pandemic, we thought how to entertain people so we decided to broadcast the old Doordarshan TV Series like Ramayana, Mahabharat which saw record-breaking viewership".



Speaking about the theme of the Conclave "My Maharashtra, Digital Maharashtra", Javadekar remarked that the digital world is beyond the physical boundaries of any form, and complemented Maharashtra for adopting the new technology in right earnest.

