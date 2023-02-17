Neal Mohan: All about the new YouTube CEO
Mohan joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants
Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the new CEO of Google's video division YouTube. He will replace Susan Wojcicki, who stepped down from her role on Thursday after nine years.
Mohan (49) joins a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of US-based global giants, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen.
In a tweet after his appointment, Mohan wrote, "Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead."
Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead... https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023
Mohan had been the Chief Product Officer at YouTube for seven years before becoming the CEO on Thursday. As per his LinkedIn profile, Mohan moved to the YouTube team in 2015.
Under Mohan's leadership, YouTube launched a number of successful products and features, including YouTube Music, YouTube TV, YouTube Premium and YouTube Shorts, wrote Susan in her farewell blog. She also credited Mohan for developing new revenue streams for creators, such as Super Chat, Super Stickers, and channel memberships. He has also helped creators get more value out of their content by improving ad targeting and providing them with better analytics.
“Mohan has led our Trust and Safety team, ensuring that YouTube lives up to its responsibility as a global platform. He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube,” she wrote.
According to a Business Insider report, “Mohan was offered a lucrative position at Twitter for his product expertise but Google offered him over $100 million in bonus around the time to keep him at the company.”
Mohan holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Stanford University in 1996 and an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2005. His work journey began with Accenture (then called Andersen Consulting) in 1996. He later joined a startup called NetGravity which was later acquired by Internet advertising firm DoubleClick. DoubleClick was acquired by Google in 2007 for US$3.1 billion. He quickly rose through the ranks at Google. Mohan played a pivotal role in the development of AdSense, a program that enables website owners to display Google ads and earn revenue AdSense is now one of the most successful advertising platforms in the world.
Mohan has had a stint with Microsoft where he was the manager of corporate strategy.
ChatGPT-Bard: Change in search landscape denting digital publishers’ ad revenue?
With people shifting to AI-chatbots for their queries, referral traffic from Search towards news websites is declining, say industry players
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 15, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
Microsoft-backed ChatGPT hasn’t only impacted Google Search but Indian publishers as well who are at loggerheads with Google to get a fair share in the latter’s digital advertising revenue.
Publishers have already started feeling the pinch due to the rising popularity of three-month-old ChatGPT. Recently launched Bard which is still in its beta version has the potential to make things worse for publishers.
AI-powered ChatGPT, which has now been incorporated into Microsoft Search engine Bing and browser Edge, has started causing a drop in referral traffic to news websites through Google Search, say digital publishers, who are now concerned about the loss in digital ad revenue.
Abhishek Karnani, Director of the Free Press Journal Group and Vice President of India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), admits that Indian publishers are very worried about the drop in traffic and hence the ad revenue.
Karnani says, “Chatbots will surely impact referral traffic and ad revenue. We are all eagerly waiting to see their evolution.”
Gyan Gupta, a digital leader, who is currently Chief Product, Technology and Growth Officer at Bada Business and has earlier worked with Dainik Bhaskar Digital, echoes the sentiments.
“Ad revenue model may not be sustainable in near future. Like global publications, Indian publications will also have to focus their energies on earning revenue through subscription," Gupta remarked.
"News sites haven't been impacted by ChatGPT," says Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head - Digital, The Hindu Group. He, however, says, "AI-powered chatbots have the potential to change the entire search landscape. If you go to the very crux of why people search, you will realize that a lot of it is aimed to find answers. In many such use cases, the search process is inefficient, as the user has to first search then study many results that are displayed and then finally get the answers. AI tools can remove this inefficiency and provide the answers directly. So a lot of search that is aimed at finding answers may move to AI tools over a period of time.”
Content websites as footnotes?
Clicks and traffic to most of the content sites will come down by 40 per cent soon, SEO and digital experts warn.
Interestingly, chatGPT collects information from the internet itself while answering the questions. Most of its answers are allegedly sourced from news websites only.
Bing chat mentions them as footnotes which will impact their visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs), which has further angered the publishers. It takes multiple hops to reach the website in the chatGPT-powered Bing. Experts are expecting a similar experience in Bard-AI as well.
“Not only news sites, but sports, travel and other domains and even Wikipedia will also be affected as chatbot makers have not invested in content creation. They are picking information from other digital platforms at no cost and presenting them as their chatbot’s answers. This is unfair to content producers,” says Sandeep Amar, digital expert and founder of pdlab.me.
DNPA concerned
Sujata Gupta, secretary general of India’s Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a body comprising leading print and television media companies, said, “Too early to say, but looking at the initial outcomes from these tools, there is a very high possibility that there will be a significant disruption in the search and content discovery space.”
“Search business, which is the world's leading ad revenue driver and accounts for the largest share of Google ad revenues, is all set to face disruption perhaps for the first time ever in the last couple of decades,” Gupta said.
She added, “It's too early to say how user behaviour will pan out and if sufficient user mass will move away from traditional search engines to conversational AI tools like ChatGPT. But either way it will need credible content generated by the news media to answer user queries.”
Currently AI tools do not show the source of information, so journalists and other researchers who write well researched content pieces may have issues with the answers provided by AI tools, she noted.
Bing getting popular
Google pocketed Rs 25,000 crore from digital advertising in India alone in FY22. India’s overall digital ad revenue has been growing consistently so far with Google having the lion’s share of about 70 per cent.
However, with the entry of ChatGPT, things have changed suddenly. Bing’s search jumped 10x in Apple phones. Google lost hefty revenue after gaffes emerged in the hastily launched Bard’s preview video.
The emergence of ChatGPT and Bard is unlikely to affect the search engine results or the digital ad revenue much, says Sanjay Sehgal, Chairman & CEO at MSys Technologies, Venture & Angel Investor, Philanthropist.
Jio flirts with Airtel users on Twitter
Jio kept its Valentine's Day tradition alive by getting cheeky with its competitors on Twitter
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 1 min read
On Valentine's day, everyone is looking for a ‘plus’ one while many are stuck with their plus ones looking for ‘True’ Love. Incidentally, Airtel’s 5G has a plus in the name while Jio takes this opportunity to flirt with Airtel users nudging them to not settle with just a ‘Plus’ one and instead find their one ‘True’ love. Jio reminds Airtel users that ‘India deserves nothing less than True 5G’.
Jio gets cheeky yet again with its competitors during the season of love keeping the trend since 2017.
This year, Jio continues the tradition, connects with its audience, and takes Twitter by storm. Jio wrote,
“To those stuck with a ‘Plus’ one, you deserve ‘True’ love and nothing less than True 5G. Don’t mind @airtelindia”
To those stuck with a 'Plus' one, you deserve 'True' love and nothing less than True 5G. Don't mind @airtelindia #HappyValentinesDay ♥️#WithLoveFromJio— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 14, 2023
Why is Airtel 5G Plus single?— Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) February 14, 2023
Because there is no ‘True’ match for it ?
Putting the 'Ai' in advertising
With AI, advertisers can create unique experiences for each customer based on their behaviour, preferences and demographic information, say experts
By Shantanu David | Feb 14, 2023 9:16 AM | 5 min read
Open AI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, Elon Musk’s Twitter threads; all these content generating platforms turned newsmakers are the new wild frontiers of the digital landscape. With billions being poured into developing AI capabilities, all avenues are seemingly open.
From local to national governments, multinational corporate titans to small but feisty start-ups, college applicants to stock traders, one and all are diverting their attention and resources towards Artificial Intelligence, and how it can help them perform more efficiently and effectively. And the advertising media industry, always at the forefront of technological revolutions, is far from behind.
In the opinion of Heeru Dingra, Chief Business Officer, Dentsu Creative India, with the ongoing advancements in AI technology, its integration into the advertising and marketing sectors will only continue to grow, bringing significant benefits to both businesses and consumers.
Some of the key areas, she believes, will be affected include Personalised Advertising, Predictive Advertising, Content Marketing, Conversational Marketing, and Enhanced Creativity.
With AI, advertisers can create unique experiences for each customer based on their behaviour, preferences, and demographic information, with prime examples being the Cadbury Shahrukh Ad or Heinz AI Ketchup.
On Target
According to Dingra, this will grow manifold as AI-powered personalization significantly impacts the effectiveness and efficiency of campaigns, at scale, driving higher levels of engagement, higher conversion rates, increased brand loyalty, and more positive customer experience.
“Historically, AI was used for lower funnel performance optimization tasks. Now, marketers and agencies would try to embed the technology throughout more phases of the funnel process with improved targeting, personalization and the ability to optimize advertising campaigns in real-time,” says Dingra, adding that this will allow companies to quickly and efficiently adjust their advertising strategies to reach the right people with the right message, at the right time.
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of Sociowash, points out that today's users rely significantly on the internet to make their purchasing decisions, giving advertisers enormous power to sway consumers' choices, even as AI will help reduce the amount of time and resources marketers spend while enhancing the effectiveness of their customer-oriented campaigns.
“It will inevitably exist in all digital spheres because of its potential for streamlining answers and giving users valuable content and services. In addition to this, chatbots will produce genuine real-time responses that address the user's concerns,” he says.
Manish Solanki, COO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that AI allows collection and collation of significant consumer data, which can help marketers to discern patterns and allow you to go hyperlocal with relevant personalized messages.
“All the old-school ways of delivering, calculating, and analyzing a successful campaign will be needed to let go and those who adapt will see a lot more growth than those who are rigid and take time to deploy the technology on a day-to-day basis,” says Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO and Co-founder, Chimp&z Inc, adding, “Using ChatGPT or similar modules for advertising campaigns will be a norm and you’ll start seeing them very soon.”
Creativity on Tap
In fact, Rohan Mehta, CEO, Kinnect, says some of the best use cases of AI across media tech stacks are in the field of copywriting, conceptualizing, video editing and also thought starters in certain areas. “This will definitely impact humans, especially when it comes to thinking fast. It can be a potent tool to speed up productivity. The most successful brands will be those that embrace AI, but it won't replace human creativity; rather, it will help in productivity,” he says.
Dhingra also believes that AI has great potential to augment creativity by providing new techniques to explore and express ideas, while also allowing for more effective testing and optimization of creative concepts.
“However, there is a potential risk of repetition and a decline in creativity due to oversimplification of technical capabilities and a lack of original artistic input. Thus, there will be a need for human expertise in areas such as strategy, messaging, and storytelling,” she cautions, saying the integration of AI and human expertise will spur the industry to expand the boundaries of creativity and drive continuous innovation.
That being said, Agarwal believes it will not replace the human element, nor take away jobs, but instead help creative heads increase their own efficiency and give them leverage of time to follow more creative pursuits.
Solanki agrees, saying “AI enhances our creative strategies by supplementing our ideas with data-driven insights, allowing us to optimize our campaigns for maximum impact. However, apart from effective data analysis, the creative process also involves a blend of human intuition and imagination.”
“AI is being portrayed as this all powerful solution to all our creative problems, but it is not capable of genuine creative thoughts, which is where the brilliance of creative wizards comes into play, thinking of insights and nuances from real human experiences,” says Agarwal, concluding, “AI is definitely going to play a massive role in the future, as ML is already doing today, in the backdrop, intensively, making lives of us marketers easier, and we are looking forward to the future this holds.”
aha to invest Rs 1000 crore over next 3 years
Money to go towards expansion in new languages and genres, said promoter Allu Aravind and CEO Ajit Thakur
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 6:23 PM | 2 min read
Regional language OTT platform aha’s promoter Allu Aravind and CEO Ajit Thakur have announced their expansion plans for the next three years, where they have committed to infusing an investment of over Rs 1000 crores into consolidation of their current languages and expansion to new languages and genres.
Giving details about the investment at a roundtable, Aravind shared, "We are happy with the run we've had in these three years. We know that aha came in and catered to a gap in the OTT space by offering 100% local content. Today three years since, we are successful in Telugu and we are growing fast in Tamil and I believe the time has come for us to grow further into more languages. I am happy to say that over the next three years, we have a solid plan of growth with expansion into new languages and genres; and to that end, we are committed to infusing Rs 1000 crores.”
Thakur added to the specifics of the expansion plan, “Today aha is synonymous with 100% local entertainment. We believe within our current markets we have a lot more to offer beyond the films and original series that we have come to be known for. We are committed to making aha a super app for our local audiences, and towards that over the next three years we will offer gaming, news, K-dramas, short form, interactive content, and a host of other features on our platform. In addition, we have also started working on our plans to launch in Malayalam and Kannada.”
Amazon to acquire MX Player?
Both Times Internet and Amazon are tight-lipped about it, but sources privy to the matter say the talks are in an advance stage
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Amazon is eyeing to acquire MX Player, one of the largest OTT platforms in India, to expand its entertainment business in one of largest consumer markets in the world, sources said.
Amazon already has Prime Video with an estimated 28 million users in India. MX Player has nearly 78 million users.
“We have received a few interests with regards to acquisition of MX Player but nothing is concrete. We have ourselves acquired a few properties recently and most likely will retain MX Player in our portfolio,” sources at Times Internet said on condition of anonymity.
Times Internet and Amazon both have not responded to e4m queries in this regard.
MX Player was acquired by the Times Internet for $140 million in 2018.
Incidentally, MX Player was ranked as the third most downloaded OTT app globally in 2022, in the State of Mobile 2023 report by Data.ai. In India, MX Player was the most downloaded app.
MX Player launched as a video player on 18 July 2011. In 2019, it was relaunched as an OTT platform with original programming.
SC not to modify Google’s anti-trust ruling
The apex court has said there was no need to furnish any clarification, as asked by the tech giant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 3:43 PM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has refused to modify its January order in the Android anti-trust case. The court had asked Google to make changes in the Android ecosystem as per the CCI's order.
Google had said there was a need to clarify but the court said there was no need for that.
In January, Google had said they will cooperate with the anti-trust authority Competition Commission of India. This was after the apex court turned down the Google's request to block the anti-trust order.
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/google-will-cooperate-with-cci-124889.html
The spokesperson of the US giant had noted, “Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation. We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal.”
Yahoo lay-off affects India ops, pink slips given to most in the team
The company has said it will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo For Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023; nearly 1,000 employees will be asked to go this week
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:37 PM | 2 min read
Yahoo has said it will be laying off 20% of its workforce and restructure its ad tech division. Employees in its India division are also being asked to go.
Nearly 1,000 employees will be given the pink slips this week.
In a statement, Yahoo said: "We are transforming our ad tech division, Yahoo for Business, to set it up for long-term success. Over several years, the strategy of our ads business was to compete in the ad tech industry by offering a 'unified stack' consisting of our Demand Side Platform (DSP), Supply Side Platform (SSP) and Native platforms. Despite many years of effort and investment, this strategy was not profitable and struggled to live up to our high standards across the entire stack.
Today, we are narrowing our focus and future investments solely on our flagship DSP business, which has a strong market position and high-growth potential. The new division will be called, simply, Yahoo Advertising. In redoubling our efforts on the DSP on an omni-channel basis, we will prioritize support for our top global customers and re-launch dedicated ad sales teams towards Yahoo's owned & operated properties (including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, and more). At the same time, we will sunset our SSP, while fully shifting our Native efforts to the 30-year partnership with Taboola that was announced in November.
Given the new focus of the new Yahoo Advertising group, we will reduce the workforce of the former Yahoo For Business division by nearly 50% by the end of 2023 (over 20% of the total workforce of Yahoo, Inc.), including nearly 1,000 employees this week. These decisions are never easy, but we believe these changes will simplify and strengthen our advertising business for the long run, while enabling Yahoo to deliver better value to our customers and partners."
Some reports say employees were informed on Thursday that 12% staffers will be given the pink slip by the end of the day.
Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone has said that the layoffs were not due to economic issues but rather to strengthen the Yahoo for Business advertising unit.
