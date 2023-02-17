Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO, Indian American Neal Mohan to take over
Mohan is a long-term deputy of Wojcicki and was always considered a frontrunner for the post
Susan Wojcicki steps down as YouTube CEO, Indian American Neal Mohan to take over YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has quit and she will pass on the mantle to Indian American Neal Mohan.
Wojcicki, who was among the first Google employees, shared the update on the video-sharing platform, stating that she will be focusing more on “family, health and personal projects,” going forward. She’s among the highest-paid women in tech and one of the longest-serving Google employees.
It was out of Wojcicki’s garage that Google operated in its initial days. She joined the team early on as a marketing manager, rising through the ranks to become one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley. Her successor Neal Mohan is a Stanford graduate who joined Google in 2008.
He is currently the Chief Product Officer at YouTube, a role he held since 2015. Reports say that Mohan was always touted to replace Wojcicki and was her top deputy. Mohan shared a tweet about the development: “Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead...”
iCubesWire makes key senior hires to leadership team
Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 11:33 AM | 3 min read
iCubesWire has announced the appointment of two senior executives to its leadership team. Ashish Satish Naik has been appointed as the Senior Business Director, West & South, while Ankit Sethi has been appointed as the Business Director, North.
Ashish Satish Naik brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in the industry for 22 years. His most recent position was with OLX India as a Director of business, and he has also worked with leading companies such as Times Internet and Network 18 in leadership roles.
Ankit Sethi is backed by over 14 years of professional experience in digital marketing, advertising and brand management. In his most recent role, Mr. Sethi was associated with Sharechat as a business Director, and has worked with several reputed organizations such as Paytm, Carwale, Hindustan Times, Reliance Broadcast, 92.7 Big FM, Wipro, and Wisden.
Commenting on the appointments, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are thrilled to have Ashish and Ankit join our team. Their value as leaders and in-depth knowledge and experience in the industry will be invaluable in driving growth and strengthening our position as a leaders in the market. We are confident their addition will contribute significantly to our business growth and success.”
Ashish will be at the helm of driving business in the Western and Southern regions of India, working closely with clients to develop effective strategies that deliver measurable results. He will also be responsible for expanding iCubesWire’s business in these regions, identifying new opportunities and building strong relationships with key clients.
Commenting on the new role, Ashish Satish Naik, said, “I am thrilled to join iCubesWire and lead the team in West & South India. My experience in the industry has taught me that in today’s digitally-driven fast-paced world, it is essential to stay on top of emerging trends and technologies to remain competitive. I plan to use my knowledge and expertise to bring innovation to the team and help iCubesWire reach new heights.”
Ankit will drive iCubesWire’s business growth in the North India market. In addition, his extensive experience and understanding of the digital marketing industry will enable him to help iCubesWire clients achieve their business goals through innovative and effective digital solutions.
Commenting on the new role, Ankit Sethi, said, “I am excited to join iCubesWire as the Business Director, North. I look forward to driving iCubesWire’s revenue growth and contributing to the company’s vision of providing clients with innovative and effective digital solutions. In addition, I am excited to work with the talented team at iCubesWire and help clients achieve their business goals.”
BBH India gets Ashutosh Jaiswal as VP, Strategic Planning
He will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 10:25 AM | 2 min read
Publicis Groupe India agency BBH India today announced the appointment of Ashutosh Jaiswal as Vice-President of Strategic Planning. In response to the exponential growth and evolving requirements of existing clients, along with several significant new business wins, BBH is continuing to expand its strategic capabilities. Jaiswal will report to BBH India's Chief Strategy Officer & MD, Sanjay Sharma.
Jaiswal brings over eleven years of experience in integrated planning for leading brands such as Bluestar, Godrej properties, Big Bazaar, Huggies, Disney, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank, to name a few. In his last role as Creative Strategy Director at FCB Interface, he works on Mahindra Mileage Guarantee which ended up reaching 18.5 million people and raking in 16.6k leads in 90 days.
BBH India has fast-tracked into a creative powerhouse with a repertoire of highly effective, consistent, and modern marketing solutions spanning advertising, design, digital, consulting, and experiential. The agency’s legacy and reputation of iconic, pathbreaking creativity, has translated into creatively brilliant and outstandingly effective work for clients like Disney+Hotstar, Mahindra Racing, Skoda, Uber, Tinder, Garnier, World Gold Council, Audi, OkCupid, Ola Electric and Marico.
Jaiswal will continue to elevate brand strategy at the agency through a keen understanding of consumer needs leading to a more robust brand architecture for BBH's existing clients and driving growth through new business.
Sanjay Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, and MD, BBH India, said, "We at BBH have been providing high-impact solutions to our clients across the entire marketing funnel. Ashutosh Jaiswal along with a deep understanding of consumers and culture also brings expertise in analytics and platforms, which is of great importance in providing new-age marketing and communications solutions. I see him making a great impact on our work."
Ashutosh Jaiswal, VP, of Strategic Planning, BBH India said, "BBH's work amply demonstrates the value they place on strong strategic insights leading to grounded storytelling. This reaffirms my own belief that ideas built on sharp, often simple, cultural truths not only deliver impact but also long-lasting resonance. I eagerly look forward to the great work that is to come from our collaboration."
When not thinking about building brands, Jaiswal enjoys writing poetry and bingeing on Animē.
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as CMO
Dhamdhere was previously the head of marketing operations at Nexus Malls
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:57 PM | 1 min read
KidZania India appoints Rahul Dhamdhere as Chief Marketing Officer effective from 10th January 2023.
Rahul, who has been working as Head of Marketing Operations at Nexus Malls for over the last five years, brings to the board his two decades of experience. He is a specialist in the development and management of brands and has led the rebranding of several national brands including the rebranding of the Piramal Group and Nexus Malls.
“We are pleased that Rahul Dhamdhere has accepted the position of Chief Marketing Officer at KidZania India. He has a broad and quite unique experience in Branding, Marketing & Communications which we believe will be very valuable for our company,” says Mahendra Gambhir, Director of KidZania India.
While expressing his gratitude, Rahul mentioned, “It is an incredible privilege to join KidZania India as CMO and I look forward to bringing my industry experience for the company to grow at an even better and faster speed and add more value in the long run.”
Being an expert in building strong relations with media, industry & end consumers, Rahul is highly adept at leading large teams across cities and geographies. He has hands-on experience across all phases of business. At KidZania India, Rahul will lead Strategic Industry Partnerships and Alliances, Group Sales and the Marketing departments.
Bhaskar Das joins Content Advisory Group as President
In his new role, Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 4:53 PM | 2 min read
Senior media professional Dr. Bhaskar Das has joined Content Advisory Group (CAG) as President. Content Advisory Group is India’s fastest growing advisory, strategy and content curation company.
In his new role, Bhaskar Das will oversee the company’s operations, drive strategic initiatives and collaborations and expand the company in newer geographies. The founders of Content Advisory Group will work closely and align themselves with the vision and direction given by Dr. Bhaskar Das in their existing capacities, read a release.
“Dr. Bhaskar Das is one of India’s best known media professional with vast experiences across platforms. He was the President and Member of the Board of Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), Group CEO of Zee Media Corporation, Executive President, DB Corp and Group President and Chief Strategy Officer at Republic TV,” the release read further.
CAG is based in New Delhi with significant operations in Mumbai. The company is founded by professionals from the news television industry. The founding partners are Samir Ahluwalia, Arpan Banerjee and Shailendra Singh.
Speaking on his new role as President of Content Advisory Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das said, “I am delighted to join Content Advisory Group which has been doing distinctive work as not just content creators, but working as partners with their clients by offering content advisory services. CAG as a company is relevant as brand storytelling is a narrative that combines facts and emotions that a brand engenders. In addition to giving consumers rational and emotional reasons for buying a product or service, businesses need to share the story behind their brand, the purpose of its existence, and why the same is relevant in consumers’ life need to be consistently communicated in a media agnostic way. This is all the more critical as all brands and services operate in an environment of sameness.”
Content Advisory Group works with a slew of brands across BFSI, consumer durables, automobiles, government bodies, industry associations and reputed media groups in India and abroad.
Cheil India appoints Srijib Mallik as head of Samsung business
His last stint was with TBWA
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India is expanding its leadership team with the appointment of Srijib Mallik as the head of Samsung Business. As a member of the Cheil leadership team, Srijib will report to Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India, and Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India. Srijib will be responsible for managing the Samsung Business and foster deeper engagement with them across functions by drawing on his past experience.
With a career spanning more than two decades in the advertising and marketing industry, Srijib’ s expertise includes financial analysis, 360-degree campaign implementation, and cross-geographic campaign deployment having worked across India and international markets like Singapore APAC, and the UK. His passion lies in delivering surprising work across touchpoints that enhance marketing metrics.
Prior to joining Cheil India, Srijib steered leadership roles across a wide swathe of agencies. His last stint was with TBWA where he was the Executive Director & MD of NU. Srijib also held positions at Publicis, Venture Land & Creative Land Asia, Bates, Wieden & Kennedy, and JWT. He has worked on brands like Pepsi, Nokia, HP, GM, Nissan, Phillips, Pizza Hut, etc.
Commenting on the appointment, Carlos Limseob Chung, MD, Cheil India said, “Samsung is one of our largest and most prestigious businesses in India. We believe, that Srijib possesses the required skills to help Cheil produce top-class work.”
Srijib Mallik added, “I am excited to join Cheil and lead such a large and important mandate. The sheer expanse of Samsung’s product footprint combined with Cheil’s Business Connected Agency Model that combines all functions of marketing services to deliver value is something that I am really looking forward to.”
AI creator company Animeta appoints Devdatta Potnis as CEO
Potnis was recently Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 15, 2023 12:51 PM | 2 min read
AI-powered tech creator company Animeta has appointed Devdatta Potnis as the Chief Executive Officer.
This key appointment follows the recent launch of the AI-powered self-service creator tech platform, aimed at creating and nurturing the untapped potential of the Asian digital-creator economy, through financial and analytical support.
As the CEO, Dev will be responsible for growth, scalability and building a robust team for Animeta. The company has already begun its operations and will soon announce its creator partners' roster.
“Animeta is a forward-thinking organization in the truly democratized creator economy, and I am grateful to have received the opportunity to be its chief architect”, said Dev about his appointment. “We intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetization, increase their community in regional & international markets, maximize their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce; all through our AI-powered creator tech platform,” he further added while detailing his role.
Dev has 15 years of experience across different areas within the media content business. Most recently, he was the Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya.
Welcoming Devdatta, Anish Mehta, Founder, Animeta said, “Dev has the ability to build a scalable business, address an individual creator’s needs & manage investor relationships with equal passion & commitment. So, he is the right person to spearhead Animeta on its growth path. I’m very happy to have him on board. He has also managed to put together a stellar team which we will be announcing soon.”
Abhay Ojha to be appointed ZMCL’s CEO
The company has informed BSE that they have considered Ojha’s candidature and advised the management to file necessary application with the MIB for obtaining prior approval in this regard
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 14, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
ZEE Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is in the process to appoint Abhay Ojha as the Chief Executive Officer.
“We wish to inform you that, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. February 14, 2023, considered the candidature of Mr. Abhay Ojha, for appointment as Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’) and Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP’) of the Company and advised the management to file the necessary application with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ('Ministry') for obtaining the prior approval of the Ministry, as required under the Up-linking Guidelines,” the company said in a BSE filing.
In November last year, Ojha was appointed the Chief Business Officer for all linear channels, excluding Zee Business and WION.
Ojha joined ZMCL in February 2022 where he was appointed the P&L Head for Cluster 3. Prior to this, he was the CEO at Changa. He has also held leadership roles at HUL and Star.
