NBA writes to Google for share in ad revenue

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has urged Google India to ensure that news publishers in India are compensated like those in France, Australia and the European countries, according to media reports.



In a letter written to Google India country manager Sanjay Gupta, NBA President Rajat Sharma has reportedly highlighted “unfair distribution of advertising revenues” and “opaqueness of the advertising system” that as per NBA is causing the digital news businesses to come under tremendous pressure.



“News organizations make heavy investments in employing anchors, journalists and reporters to gather, verify and deliver credible information but are inadequately compensated - the largest share of advertising revenue flows disproportionately to Intermediary Technology Platforms such as Google, YouTube, Facebook etc,” media reports quoted the letter as stating.



“Google plays a key role in this value chain as an intermediary and plays a part in delivering this news content to its audiences albeit without sufficiently compensating the content owners,” the letter reportedly added.



“Google has recently agreed to compensate and pay publishers in France, Australia and the European countries... Being a multinational organization following global best practices in all the countries it operates, the expectation is that Google will employ principles of universal parity in dealing with News Content owners and employ similar norms in India,” the NBA stated in its letter.

