Nazara subsidiary inks in-game ad deal with Israel-based Anzu for WCC

Next Wave Multimedia, a subsidiary of gaming company Nazara, has exclusively partnered with Israel-based Anzu to bring advancement in blended in-game advertising for the second edition of their award-winning World Cricket Championship (WCC) franchise.



The game will look to leverage Anzu’s blended in-game ad technology, bringing more opportunities for brands and advertisers in the Indian ecosystem. Anzu will now bring to WCC2 ad viewability, brand lift measurement, audience verification, data enrichment, and fraud detection in partnership with industry leaders such as Moat, Comscore, Kantar, and Nielsen. This will be in addition to native ad placements with blended in-game banner ads across the game on Android and iOS devices.



The native advertising format that this collaboration brings will help advertisers seamlessly reach audiences without disrupting user experience while integrating a brand’s message in the game’s environment.



On the exclusive partnership, Next Wave Multimedia co-founder and CEO P.R. Rajendran said: “We are glad to be able to bring more value to brands. We believe this collaboration will help us serve users and advertisers better by taking gaming and digital advertising a notch higher for an enhanced experience.”



Anzu CEO and Co-founder Itamar Benedy remarked, “Every region is seeing a growth in gaming, and advertisers realize that in-game ads can help them connect with a once elusive audience. We are thrilled to partner with such a well-established studio and help them achieve their goals while opening up the in-game advertising market for advertisers across India.”



The APAC region has always had a record number of players, with the current estimate at 1.5 billion. Now that Anzu has inked a deal with AdColony’s APAC division, advertisers across the region will have even more access to gamers.



AdColony Country Manager for India Amit Rathi noted, “Gaming has transformed from an underground pastime to mainstream entertainment, and it is rivaling the reach of social media. Advertisers need to take note of this and treat gaming as an equal if not a more effective channel for communicating with consumers. Placing in-game ads in games like WCC 2 will allow advertisers to reach their desired audiences.”



Overall, WCC apps have garnered more than 140 million installs across devices. Earlier in 2020, WCC MAUs and Daily Active Users (“DAU”) hit a peak of 15 million and 3.5 million, respectively (Next Wave Multimedia), gaining from the lockdown-induced surge in mobile gaming.



WCC2 alone counts more than 50 million downloads on Google Play Store. The user engagement for the WCC games has increased considerably, evidenced by the fact that the average daily user engagement time for WCC2 was 45 minutes, but this has increased to 55 minutes for the WCC3 title. The World Cricket Championship's third title has seen a surge in the average daily user engagement time



To help align in-game advertising with other media channels, Anzu has formed several strategic partnerships, including one with WPP to introduce in-game advertising standards. Through its affiliations with leading AdTech vendors, Anzu supplies in-depth measurements for campaign effectiveness and ad verification.



It is these types of technologies that give big-name advertisers such as Vodafone, Samsung, and 7-Eleven the confidence they need to shift more of their budgets to in-game ads and game developers, including Ubisoft, Toplitz Productions, and APB Reloaded, the security to integrate ads into their games.

