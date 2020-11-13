Mzaalo signs multiple strategic content deals with VoD brands & linear TV feeds

Mzaalo, a blockchain-based video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem, has announced its alliance with over 25 linear TV channel feeds and video-on-demand platforms to offer premium content.

Mzaalo's content library will now attract millennials and other users alike by offering a vast and compelling content catalogue. The spectrum of content offered by Mzaalo will range across genres such as entertainment, news, spirituality, devotion, kids, lifestyle, music, and much more. The association with varied genre led content platforms includes Eros Now, Duck TV, News X, India News National, Hare Krsna amongst others that will entertain and engage audiences through its offerings and simultaneously reward users.

Mzaalo plans to onboard several brands across categories including health and fitness, fashion, accessories, electronics, travel and wellness, jewellery and more as reward partners to gratify audience.

The gamified video on demand platform built on an entertainment ecosystem offers content providers visibility on content consumption and engagement metrics. The technology allows the brands to engage with real users via interactive advertising features and simultaneously rewarding them for watching content for free.

Commenting on the announcement, Vikram Tanna, COO, Mzaalo said: "Our partnership with wide-ranging, premium TV channels and VOD platforms, is a step further towards enhancing the consumer-centric experience. We are a content plus technology platform where we curate our content offerings to deliver an immersive experience to our users. Our content engagement technology stack delivers deep contextual experiences to both users and advertisers alike."