MyTeam11's SportsTiger joins Taipei T10 League to become Global Streaming Partner

SportsTiger – a multi-sport aggregator application from MyTeam11- one of India’s leading fantasy sports platforms, heralds in good news for the cricket fans from across the globe, as it joined hands with the inaugural edition of Taipei T10 League to come on board as the Global Streaming Partner.

The tournament began on April 25th, 2020 and the final will be played on May 17, 2020. All the matches of the league are taking place at the Yingfeng Ground in Taipei, Taiwan and are being played on every weekend i.e. Saturday and Sunday. A total of 24 matches will be played starting from the league stage to the final day of the tournament.

The tournament features eight teams which include the likes of Hsinchu Titans, Taiwan Daredevils, TCA Indians, Taiwan Dragons, Chiayi Swingers, PCCT United, ICCT Smashers and FCC Formosans who are competing in the league stage followed by qualifiers, and knockouts.

The upcoming weekend will feature the final round of the league stage encounters with six matches being played, three on each day. All the matches will be streamed LIVE and Exclusive on SportsTiger (Schedule is mentioned below).

Speaking about the partnership, Vinit Godara, Co-Founder, SportsTiger said, “With the cricket fans across the world eagerly waiting for the beautiful game to restart, the Taipei T10 League comes as welcome news for us. We knew that there is no better way to bring smiles on to the faces of millions of fans other than offering live-action and hence, as soon the opportunity came we were determined to make it count.”

He further added, “The game of cricket is in its nascent stage in Taiwan and I am sure that it will not only help in popularizing the game but also attract interest from the bigger cricketing nations through our medium.”

The league is following a very unique format. In the league stage, all the teams will play three matches each and will be ranked from 1 to 8 based on their performances. The table toppers from both the groups will face-off in a semi-qualifier before which the other lower-ranked six teams will be divided into further two groups namely Qualifier Pool 1 and Qualifier Pool 2. From these two groups, two teams will qualify for the semis. The bottom four teams will fight for the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th place respectively.