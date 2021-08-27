Telangana to encourage self-regulation via new rules for online gaming

Telangana is drafting new rules for online and fantasy gaming in a bid to encourage self-regulation and game development in the state. It was the first state to ban online and fantasy gaming for promoting gambling.

“In Telangana also there has been push back in the past. I have taken this responsibility upon myself personally to get a very simple and industry-friendly piece of regulation in place of what already exists. I have consulted everyone who is involved in this domain,” said Telangana principal secretary for industries and commerce and IT Jayesh Ranjan said at a seminar organised by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).



He further stated that the draft regulation prepared by the state government has been shared with everyone. “I am preparing the ground for this progressive piece of regulation to be introduced in our state.”

Ranjan said that the regulation which exists in Telangana as of now was largely driven by the police department because they had certain apprehensions about the way online gaming happens. “The new piece of regulation that we have drafted has been shared with the police department. They are involved in every process. Only after their complete satisfaction, we will take it to the next level- before our minister, law department cabinet, etc.”

He assured that the regulation being drafted by the Telangana government will not only encourage self-regulation but also development. “I am very confident that this will be a role model for other states as well.”

