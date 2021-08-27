Telangana to encourage self-regulation via new rules for online gaming
It was the first state to ban online and fantasy gaming for promoting gambling
“In Telangana also there has been push back in the past. I have taken this responsibility upon myself personally to get a very simple and industry-friendly piece of regulation in place of what already exists. I have consulted everyone who is involved in this domain,” said Telangana principal secretary for industries and commerce and IT Jayesh Ranjan said at a seminar organised by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).
He further stated that the draft regulation prepared by the state government has been shared with everyone. “I am preparing the ground for this progressive piece of regulation to be introduced in our state.”
