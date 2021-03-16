MX TakaTak My Home launched to offer content creators an equal opportunity for growth

This initiative in India is a content creator collective that will see some of the finest talents come together week on week, to collaborate and help each other amass more followers

Short video apps have paved the way for millions of young content creators to grow into digital superstars. With its vision of nurturing such budding talent, the short format video app MX TakaTak not only aims at giving young creators a platform to showcase their talent but is also empowering them to make better content with the launch of MX TakaTak My Home. This first-of-its-kind initiative in India is a content creator collective that will see some of the country’s finest talent come together week on week, to collaborate and help each other amass more followers.

Designed for productivity, My Home is a month-long activity that will see a fresh churn of content creation every day, with a dedicated team giving the KOLs all the professional support/assistance they require. Spread across entertainment hubs - Mumbai and Delhi, these 2 luxurious homes will host 15 audience favorites every week and these talented digital enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to innovate and create cool content.

Elaborating on the same, Janhavi Parikh, Business Head, MX TakaTak said, “My Home has been devised to offer our content creators an equal opportunity for growth. The doors of this house will be open for those creators who are passionate about their craft, who are consistent with their videos and those who want to pioneer change in digital content consumption. This house is about creating a collaborative environment that encourages our digital enthusiasts to produce compelling content to entertain India.”

Faizal Siddiqui, who has entered the Delhi MY HOME said, “The concept of creating an engaging environment for creators to join forces and make fun content is a great thought, opportunities like these give rise to the greatest digital stars."

Influencer Rizwan also added saying, "The MX TakaTak team makes sure that we have everything we might need to create the best videos we can. The quality of content automatically improves and we’re able to put our best foot forward for our fans.”

Wish Rathod, yet another creator on the platform said, “Creating a space like this is a very international concept and it’s great that MX TakaTak is doing so much to give creators like us a once in a lifetime chance such as this. You get to meet like-minded people, discuss ideas, ideologies and grow creatively, and that’s what I am looking forward to.”

Oye Indori further added saying, “MX TakaTak is truly THE platform to be on – they put their creators first. As an influencer, I’d like my fellow peers to be a part of these collaborative initiatives, it is an opportunity to learn more about creating awesome videos and gives you a chance to understand this space better. ”

Some of the influencers who are a part of My Home Delhi include Oye Indori, Sofia Ansari, Wish Rathod, Mahira Khan, Deepak Joshi, Vishal Bhatt and Mihir Guptaamongst others.

