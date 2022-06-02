MX Player signs five sponsors for web series Aashram Season 3

Vimal Elaichi is the title sponsor, Goldiee has been roped in as co-powered by sponsor, and Kent Mineral RO, Royal Green and Crax are special partners

With viewers across every nook and corner of India waiting with bated breath for the next Season of Aashram, advertisers are also leaving no stone unturned to be a part of MX Player's continued journey in capturing more hearts across Pan India. The OTT platform MX Player has signed five sponsors for the third season of its web series, Aashram. Along with Vimal Elaichi as the title sponsor and Goldiee as the co-powered by sponsor, Kent Mineral RO, Royal Green and Crax have been onboarded as special partners. This franchise on Indian OTT is all set to return to MX Player for the third season on 3rd June 2022.

With Season 3 launching on 3rd June, there is huge anticipation among the viewers, and the same was reflected when the platform dropped the trailer.

Nikhil Gandhi, Chief Operating Officer, MX Media said, “Aashram is one of our tentpole assets. It has created an immense impact on our users. As India’s largest digital video platform, we are incredibly humbled to see the response that Aashram has received since its launch, and now Season 3 only promises to get bigger and better. It's immense popularity and record-breaking views is a significant opportunity for brands to reach out to new audiences across Metro and non-metro users which is unique only to MX Player. We are very pleased with the clients who have grabbed this opportunity to associate with Aashram to get maximum impact of their investments."

Produced and directed by Prakash Jha, the MX Original Series stars an ensemble cast comprising Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka, Esha Gupta, Sachin Shroff, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, Vikram Kochhar, Anuritta K Jha, Rushad Rana, Tanmaay Ranjan, Preeti Sood, Rajeev Siddhartha and Jaya Seal Ghosh.

