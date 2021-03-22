MX Player brings international content in local Indian languages with launch of MX VDesi

Entertainment app, MX Player that promises users everytainment is now bringing you international content from across the world with the launch of a brand new category - MX VDesi that hosts India’s largest catalogue of dubbed shows in local Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Starting 24th March, the platform will be dropping new shows every Wednesday - depicting the same emotion but from different regions. Recent studies have shown that certain sentiments are shared by all cultures and when it comes to entertainment and genres like romance, action or comedy - viewers across the globe share the same universal experience of emotions.

With MX VDesi, the platform is bringing compelling international content for the discerning Indian viewer - be it Turkish, Korean, Japanese, French, Spanish or English super hits that are dubbed in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu. International dubbed content is one of the fastest-growing verticals on the platform and sees engagement from the top metros as well as Tier 1 & 2 towns of the country.

Commenting on the same, Mansi Shrivastav, Head - Content Acquisitions & Alliances, MX Player said, “International content, as a category, is witnessing immense traction on the platform. With MX VDesi, we’ve curated the largest catalogue of international shows that feature beautifully crafted narratives of relatable, ordinary protagonists that are universally appealing. Today, global content is accessible at your fingertips and we’re delighted to be the frontrunners in introducing India to such a diverse range of international content that can be consumed in preferred local languages.”

The Top 10 shows on the platform include Turkish dramas like Day Dreamer, The Promise, Our Story, The Girl Named Feriha, Endless Love, Brave and Beautiful and Forbidden Fruit as well as Korean dramas like Where Stars Land and Dr. John. Starting 24th March, the platform will be dropping new shows every Wednesday, in addition to the wide array of existing international dubbed shows for viewers to stream, for free.

